    INS Sumitra rescues fishing vessel from Somali pirates in daring naval operation

    The strategic deployment of naval assets, coupled with coordinated efforts by the Indian Defence officials, not only ensured the safe release of the hijacked vessel but also demonstrated India's capability to protect maritime interests and maintain security in vital regions.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    The Indian Navy's warship INS Sumitra on Monday (January 29) showcased its operational prowess as it conducted a daring rescue mission to thwart Somali pirates attempting to hijack the fishing vessel Iman in the high seas. Responding to a distress call regarding the hijacking, INS Sumitra swiftly intercepted the Iranian-flagged Iman, boarded by pirates who had taken the crew as hostages.

    Employing established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the naval vessel successfully coerced the pirates to release all 17 crew members unharmed and allowed the vessel to continue its transit.

    Equipped with ALH Dhruv choppers, INS Sumitra played a crucial role in monitoring the hijacked vessel and issuing warnings to the pirates, contributing to the safe resolution of the situation. This decisive action underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to maritime security, showcasing its proactive stance against piracy in crucial waterways.

    The successful rescue operation serves as a testament to the Navy's readiness to respond swiftly and effectively to threats at sea, contributing to the overall stability and order in the region.

