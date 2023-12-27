Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Threat mail to RBI, other banks: 3 detained by Mumbai police, being questioned over motive

    The primary focus of the ongoing investigation is to unravel the underlying motive behind the dissemination of these threatening correspondences. Simultaneously, authorities are diligently tracing the origin of the emails by ascertaining the device utilized for their transmission.

    In a recent development, the Mumbai Crime Branch has taken custody of three individuals suspected of being involved in sending threatening emails aimed at influential financial entities. The emails, targeting institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, carried explicit demands for the immediate resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

    The trio, detained in Vadodara, Gujarat, includes one individual identified as Adil Rafig, accompanied by a relative and a close friend, both of whom are currently under interrogation.

    RBI, ICICI, HDFC receive bomb threats, demand resignation of Nirmala Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das

    The menacing nature of the emails extended warnings of potential assaults targeting the offices of RBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank. These threats were underlined with insistent calls for the resignations of both Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

    Revelations extracted from excerpts of the threatening email, accessed by multiple news agencies, showed an alarming scenario. The email claimed that as many as 11 explosive devices are placed across various locations in Mumbai.

    PM Modi commends success of Vikas Bharat Yatra, thanks citizens for pivotal role (WATCH)

    It also alleged involvement in a significant financial scandal purportedly orchestrated by the RBI in collaboration with private banking entities. The alleged scam supposedly involved high-ranking officials such as Shaktikanta Das, Nirmala Sitharaman, and several influential ministers.

