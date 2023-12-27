PM Modi commends success of Vikas Bharat Yatra, thanks citizens for pivotal role (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the Yatra's primary objective, aiming to reach individuals who, for various reasons, have been excluded from benefiting from the Government of India's welfare schemes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (December 27) engaged in an interactive session with the beneficiaries of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing, underscoring the initiative's widespread impact and its profound connectivity across the nation.

Expressing gratitude to the country's populace, particularly acknowledging the pivotal role played by women, PM Modi lauded the resounding success of the Vikas Bharat Yatra. He remarked, "The Vikas Bharat Yatra is extending its reach extensively, connecting communities and individuals. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of our nation for this remarkable achievement."

BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and other BJP leaders attended the virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Highlighting the remarkable progress, PM Modi said, 'Despite commencing just 50 days ago, the Vikas Bharat Yatra has already traversed countless villages." He emphasized the Yatra's primary objective, aiming to reach individuals who, for various reasons, have been excluded from benefiting from the Government of India's welfare schemes.

"Nowadays, along with Ayushman Bharat cards, ABHA cards are also being made at a rapid pace. People are not aware of the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) cards. This card will keep a record of medical reports, medicine prescriptions, blood group information and other details," PM Modi said.