The Centre promised the Delhi High Court that the Race Course Masjid will not be demolished until the Waqf Board's representation is resolved. The court declined to grant immediate access for prayers, with the next hearing set for December 16.

Centre’s Assurance on Race Course Masjid

The Centre on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that no demolition would be carried out at the Race Course Masjid in New Delhi until the Delhi Waqf Board’s representation on the issue is decided. However, the court also declined to grant relief to a worshipper seeking permission to offer namaz at the mosque.

Justice Anish Dayal was hearing a petition filed by Syed Ahmed Saud, who has sought protection of the mosque against apprehended demolition and restoration of access for worshippers. Central government counsel Ashish Dixit, appearing for the Land and Development Office (L&DO), told the court that the Waqf Board’s representation would be decided as expeditiously as possible and within four weeks. He assured the court that no action would be taken in the meantime. The court declined to grant the relief sought by the petitioner’s counsel regarding offering namaz at the mosque.

Legal Arguments and Disputed Standing

Dixit also questioned the petitioner’s locus standi to maintain the plea, arguing that allowing multiple worshippers to approach the court in similar circumstances could open a Pandora’s box. Advocate M Sufiyan Siddiqui, appearing for Saud, opposed the submission. The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 16.

Background of the Mosque Property

The mosque is located inside the Race Course Club, which occupies around 53 acres near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The petitioner has sought directions to protect the mosque against demolition or other coercive action and restore unobstructed access for worshippers. He has also asked the court to direct the Delhi Waqf Board to discharge its statutory duties under Section 32 of the Waqf Act, 1995.

Siddiqui argued that the mosque is a notified Waqf property and has heritage recognition. He contended that restrictions on access and the disconnection of electricity and water connections had prevented worshippers from offering namaz.

Historical and Statutory Claims

According to the petition, the mosque has existed since before Independence. It was included in a Waqf properties notification issued on July 27, 1977, which was subsequently published in the Delhi Gazette on September 8, 1977, at serial number 18. The plea states that the mosque had an electricity connection since 1976, which was disconnected on October 7, 2026. A water connection was provided in 2008, according to the petitioner.

The petitioner has also relied on a notification dated October 1, 2009, which, according to the plea, accords the structure Grade-II heritage classification under an entry relating to a mosque and campus at Race Course. The plea further contends that the mosque was not among the 69 alleged encroachments identified during a survey of an adjoining settlement in 2021. It also refers to a Delhi High Court Division Bench judgment dated August 25, 2026, concerning encroachments and jhuggi settlements in the area. The petitioner claims that the mosque was neither identified for demolition nor declared an encroachment in that judgment.

According to the petition, the L&DO issued a communication on October 6, 2026, seeking police assistance for the demolition of identified jhuggis and requesting disconnection of electricity to adjoining settlements. The petitioner claims that the mosque was not mentioned in the communication and remained untouched during the demolition exercise carried out on October 7.

The petitioner has alleged that the mosque’s electricity and water connections were disconnected without prior notice or a disclosed legal justification. The plea also refers to an alleged direction to vacate the premises within a few days. Invoking Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution, the petitioner has argued that the restrictions interfere with his right to practise religion. He has sought judicial intervention to protect the mosque and ensure that the authorities fulfil their statutory obligations. (ANI)

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