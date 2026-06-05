PM Narendra Modi visited L&T's Armed Systems Complex in Surat, reviewing indigenous defence equipment. The visit, on World Environment Day, highlights the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' push, with L&T being a key bidder for the AMCA fighter jet project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited the Armed Systems Complex of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in Surat, Gujarat, where he reviewed the manufacturing of advanced defence equipment. The visit coincided with World Environment Day, during which the Prime Minister also planted a sapling, sending a message of environmental conservation and sustainable development.

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Upon his arrival at the state-of-the-art facility, the Prime Minister was briefed by senior L&T officials about the various indigenous defence systems being developed at the complex. The facility plays a pivotal role in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) initiative, specifically in the field of heavy engineering and armoured systems.

Focus on AMCA Project and 'Aatmanirbhar' Defence

The visit comes at a time when the firm has been shortlisted as a potential bidder for the Request for Proposal (RFP) of India's mega indigenous fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project.

On May 27, the Defence Ministry issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) to the three shortlisted bidders, including Larsen and Toubro-Bharat Electronics Limited, Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge-BEML, Defence officials stated. India is looking towards enhancing its indigenous defence capabilities, and last year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model. The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will execute the programme through an industry partnership. The Execution Model approach provided equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on a competitive basis.

On May 15, this year, Union Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stones for the Core Integration & Flight Testing Centre at Puttaparthi to fast-track the development of Fifth-Generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and other future indigenous platforms. (ANI)