Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar engaged with school students in Goa, explaining the electoral process and the importance of informed participation. He detailed how polling, counting, and voter lists are audited to ensure transparency.

CEC Interacts with Students on Electoral Process

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday interacted with school students and young participants in Goa and explained the importance of elections, electoral awareness and informed participation.

Speaking to the media, Gyanesh Kumar said, "We had a wonderful interaction with the most dynamic students of Goa who are not only the future of Goa but also the future of India – that is, Bharat.” “The children also had an opportunity to see how the polling takes place and how the counting takes place; they were also explained as to how the voter list in India is concurrently audited by the political parties through their booth-level agents, as well as the polling and counting, which are concurrently audited by the candidates," he added. Gyanesh Kumar further explained how the voter list is audited by political parties through their booth-level agents and how the polling and counting processes are concurrently audited by candidates. The interaction took place during the Conference on ELC & ECINET in Goa, where the CEC engaged with young minds on elections, electoral awareness and the importance of informed participation. Kumar interacted with school students at Ravindra Bhawan in South Goa and explained the importance of elections and the electoral process.

CEC Addresses Booth Level Officers in Goa

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Goa. Over 1000 BLOs from various parts of the State took part in the interaction held in Goa.

In his inaugural address, CEC Gyanesh Kumar described the BLOs as the foundational pillar of the world's largest democracy. He added that the preparation of Electoral Rolls and the conduct of elections in India are executed strictly as per the Constitution of India, law and instructions issued by ECI, a press note said.

It said that CEC Gyanesh Kumar stated that the BLOs are the first interface of the Election Commission of India with the citizens. The Chief Election Commissioner also underscored how the BLOs of Goa had played and continue to play an instrumental role in the preparation of the Electoral Rolls.

Regional Conference on Electoral Literacy

Meanwhile, on August 27, Kumar interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of Tamil Nadu during the Regional Conference on Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELC 2.0) and the ECINET App in Chennai. The interaction, held at Kalaivanar Arangam, provided an opportunity for BLOs to share their grassroots experiences and insights from the field while highlighting their role in strengthening the electoral process.

The conference brought together participants to exchange ideas and experiences on strengthening Electoral Literacy Clubs, enhancing electoral awareness and exploring the role of the ECINET App. (ANI)