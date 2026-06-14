CEA V Anantha Nageswaran said his talks with PM Modi focus on 'actions required,' not outcomes or targets. He highlighted the govt's execution-led approach, citing reforms in energy, semiconductors, and deregulation for the Viksit Bharat vision.

Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran has said that his conversations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are centred on "actions required" rather than discussions on outcomes or numerical targets, reflecting the government's focus on execution-led governance. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Nageswaran said that conversations with PM Modi are not driven by concerns over whether India will achieve its ambitious "Viksit Bharat" vision, but by identifying and implementing the policies required to get there. "The Prime Minister focuses on what we need to do. The conversation with him is not about the outcome. It is about the actions required," he said.

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Focus on Implementation Over Projections

The CEA revealed that he meets the Prime Minister roughly once every quarter and described PM Modi's approach as one that prioritises implementation over projections. "In my conversations with him, it is not about the goals and numbers. It is about the steps that need to be taken today. He is focused on the effort that we need to do, because he knows that the outcomes will take care of themselves if we continuously keep our eyes on the action that we need to take at every step in time," Nageswaran said.

Key Policy Priorities

Highlighting examples of the government's policy priorities, Nageswaran pointed to reforms in the energy sector, nuclear power, coal gasification, semiconductor manufacturing and broader deregulation efforts. The CEA also cited the Semiconductor Mission, deregulation efforts and even the Prime Minister's public campaign against obesity and excessive edible oil consumption as examples of actions that contribute to broader developmental objectives.

Reflecting on India's Progress

During the discussion, Nageswaran reflected on India's economic and social progress over the past several decades, noting that many issues that once dominated public discourse, such as chronic power shortages, severe drought impacts and farmer distress, have seen significant improvement. "We have come a long way, and I will equally gladly admit we have a long way to go. And both statements are equally true," he said.

At the same time, he cautioned against complacency, arguing that a country of India's size and income level will always face an unfinished development agenda. "It's very important to strike the right balance between being confident and proud of what we have achieved, while being mindful of the journey that remains to be completed," Nageswaran added.