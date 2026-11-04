A nine-year-old student tragically died after suddenly collapsing in her classroom at a Delhi school. While the school claims she was rushed to the hospital for a suspected cardiac arrest, her family alleges a delay in receiving first aid. The incident, captured on CCTV, has raised serious concerns about emergency medical readiness in schools.

A nine-year-old Class 3 student died after suddenly collapsing inside her classroom at Lovely Heritage School in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar Phase 2. The girl's family claimed that she was not given first aid and CPR in a timely manner, and the event, which was seen on the school's CCTV cameras, has sparked concerns about the institution's emergency medical capabilities.

However, according to school officials, the kid was taken right away to a hospital, where medical professionals pronounced her dead and determined that cardiac arrest was the reason.

After returning from the games period, the girl is seen on the CCTV camera entering her classroom and abruptly collapsing. She is seen putting her hand on her waist just before she falls, ostensibly due to exhaustion. The class teacher can also be seen in the video hurrying up to the youngster and lifting her up in an effort to put her on a chair. But the girl seemed to be totally unconscious.

The teacher then stepped out of the classroom and returned within seconds before carrying the child out for medical assistance.

Meanwhile, the girl can be seen walking upstairs with other kids in another CCTV footage taken before to the event. She is shown with a number of kids before to the incident in separate video taken on the school grounds.

The girl was taken to a local hospital by the school staff after she collapsed. After that, she was sent to Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar, where medical professionals pronounced her dead.

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The body has been handed over to the police and sent for post-mortem examination. The actual cause of death is still to be determined through medical examination.

Concerns about Delhi's schools' readiness to handle unexpected medical emergencies have also been rekindled by the episode.