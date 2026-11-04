Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges the Yadav community's support for key infrastructure projects like the Musi Riverfront and Bharat Future City, aiming to position Telangana as India's premier economic hub and a role model for social justice.

Telangana's Path to Development

November 4 (ANI): Reaffirming his administration's vision to transform India’s youngest state into a premier economic hub, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy declared that Telangana is on course to become the country's first rapidly developed state. Addressing a massive gathering at the annual 'Sadar Sammelanam' in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister sought the active participation and backing of the Yadav fraternity to accomplish flagship infrastructure initiatives, including the Musi Riverfront Rejuvenation project, Metro Rail Phase-2 expansion, and the greenfield 'Bharat Future City'.

"We endeavour to establish Telangana as the highly developed state in the country. We are already moving forward with the development of the Musi Riverfront, the expansion of the Metro rail network, creation of 'Bharat Future City' and it requires the support of Yadavs," said CM Revanth Reddy.

Government Support and Community Representation

Extending warm greetings to the community, CM Revanth Reddy emphasised that the Congress-led government has consistently upheld the dignity and political representation of the Yadav community. The CM recalled key appointments, including elevating Anil Kumar Yadav to the Rajya Sabha, securing Naveen Yadav's election as an MLA, and appointing Eshwaramma Yadav to the Yadagirigutta Temple Board. He assured that the community would receive its fair share of representation in future governance while safeguarding their self-respect.

Celebrating Heritage and Cultural Pride

Highlighting the deep-seated legacy of the Yadavs in Hyderabad's growth, the Chief Minister noted that the iconic Golconda Fort was historically known as 'Gollamkonda'. The state government has already arranged dedicated protection and care for cows at the official 'Goshala' (cow shelter) in Yadagirigutta. Reflecting the government’s appreciation for the community's cultural heritage, the Chief Minister highlighted that the state government officially sanctioned ₹5 crore for the Sadar festival and designated the Sadar Sammelanam as a state festival.

"Our Yadav brothers welcomed and embraced those who arrived in this city from various parts of the country. It was when my government declared the 'Sadar Sammelanam' a state festival," said Reddy.

CM Revanth Reddy added that the Sadar celebration serves as a festival of self-respect for all people across Telangana. He also underlined that the state's comprehensive caste census has established Telangana as a pioneering role model for social justice across the entire nation. (ANI)

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