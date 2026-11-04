Tejashwi Yadav attacked the BJP and RSS for targeting Lalu Prasad Yadav via central agencies. He also criticised 'Thageshwar Shastri' for remarks on Lord Krishna and advocated for caste-based census and reservation across the nation.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), accusing them of targeting his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, through central investigative agencies and attempting to undermine the Constitution and democracy. Addressing a gathering of the Yadav community at the Sadar Festival, organised by the Telangana government at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad, Tejashwi asserted that the community would not be intimidated by threats of imprisonment or political pressure, declaring that they were descendants of Lord Krishna and feared no one.

Defending Lalu Prasad Yadav

"Look at how much Modi ji and the BJP have harassed Lalu ji. They unleashed all the country's agencies - the ED, the CBI, and the Income Tax Department - upon him, and even sent him to jail. Even at his age, he is still forced to make appearances in court. Yet, Lalu ji continues to fight - even at this age - because we are descendants of Krishna. We are Yadavs; we fear no one, and Lalu ji has never bowed down. Even if Modi ji tries to use the threat of prison to intimidate us, we will not be afraid. After all, our Lord Shri Krishna himself was born in a prison..." he said.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to weaken democratic institutions and undermine constitutional values, Tejashwi said his party would continue to resist such efforts and protect the country's democratic framework. "You may do whatever you please - you seek to destroy the Constitution and crush democracy - but we will work to protect our nation's democracy and its Constitution. We will ensure that the RSS is reduced to dust; we will teach you a lesson!" he said.

Controversy Over Religious Preachers

The RJD leader also targeted a religious preacher whom he referred to as 'Thageshwar Shastri', accusing him of making inappropriate remarks about Lord Krishna ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. "Friends, a certain 'Shastri' has appeared - just in time for the UP elections - a 'Thageshwar Shastri'. The RSS and the BJP are busy dividing human beings, and now, at Modi ji's behest, this 'Thageshwar Shastri' has begun dividing the gods themselves. He has made highly inappropriate remarks about our Lord Krishna. If such people come to Hyderabad or Telangana, the Yadav community should give them a 'warm' welcome - and we shall do the same in Bihar!..." he said.

Earlier, purported videos of Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, had circulated on social media, triggering controversy over alleged derogatory remarks about Lord Krishna and comparisons involving Lord Ram. The videos drew criticism from several political leaders. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the remarks, questioning the intentions behind the alleged comments and calling for action against those responsible for disturbing social harmony.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Who are these anti-Sanatana elements acting on the behest of? First, a controversial video about Lord Krishna surfaced, and now disrespectful remarks about Lord Rama's father are being spread. Its political masters may tolerate all this, but we will not accept even a fraction of it. All its programs should be cancelled for the crime of disrupting social harmony. Now, true Sanatanis will write their account." ये सनातन विरोधी किसके कहने पर सक्रिय है। पहले भगवान कृष्ण के बारे में विवादित वीडियो आया अब भगवान राम के पिता के बारे अभद्रता की बात प्रसारित हो रही है। इसके राजनीतिक आकाओं को ये सब मंजूर होगा, हमें अंश मात्र भी स्वीकार्य नहीं है। सामाजिक सौहार्द बिगाड़ने के अपराध में इसके सभी कार्यक्रम रद्द किये जाएं। अब सच्चे सनातनी इनकी पर्ची लिखेंगे। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 3, 2026

Former Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also expressed concern over the controversy, urging people to question religious figures when their statements are considered inappropriate, irrespective of their popularity. In a post on X, she said, "Dear Dhirendra Shastri fan club members, the efforts you are making to defend him and his words are deeply troubling. Wish you’ll made that effort to strengthen our dharma and call out what is wrong irrespective of who it comes from. Let our faith not be traded by over-glorified kathavachaks." Dear Dhirendra Shastri fan club members, The efforts you are making to defend him and his words are deeply troubling. Wish you’ll made that effort to strengthen our dharma and call out what is wrong irrespective of who it comes from. Let our faith not be traded by over glorified kathavachaks. — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) November 4, 2026

Support for Caste Census

Meanwhile, Tejashwi praised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for conducting a caste census, noting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi frequently highlights it as an example. "You (CM Revanth Reddy) have conducted a caste census, an initiative that respected Rahul Gandhi ji frequently highlights as an example. It is worth mentioning that in Bihar, too, our government, in which I served as Deputy Chief Minister, was the first to conduct a caste-based census. We completed this exercise within just 17 months. We also increased the reservation quota to 65%. I would urge Revanth Reddy ji to continue on this path. Building on the caste census and the reservations provided for local bodies, ensure that every community gets representation in proportion to its population. If you do this, no power in the world will be able to dislodge you from power..." he said.

Emphasising the political and social significance of the Yadav community, Tejashwi said its contribution to the country's social fabric and the tradition initiated by the Telangana government deserved recognition. He added, "The Yadav community constitutes one of the largest communities in this country, and no amount of gratitude would be sufficient for the tradition you have initiated..."

Thanking the people for the warm welcome, while speaking to ANI, Tejashwi said, "The way people welcomed us and showed us such respect was truly heartwarming. I would like to thank them. This is a historic tradition that has been preserved to this day, and it truly deserves appreciation."

Law and Order Concerns in Bihar

On the firing incident in Babubarhi village, Tejashwi alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in Bihar. "Ever since Samrat Choudhary came to power and the BJP formed the government, the administration has been providing complete protection to criminals. Now, even the police are opening fire on ordinary citizens. There is an atmosphere of lawlessness in Bihar; it has effectively become a rule of criminals..." he said.

Earlier, a police Assistant Sub-Inspector allegedly fired from his service weapon after villagers surrounded him at a woman's home in Madhubani district of Bihar in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving a 50-year-old man dead and three others wounded. (ANI)