PM Modi has announced the Union Cabinet's approval of the VISTAR Scheme, a strategic initiative utilizing AI and modern technology to overhaul India's statistical system, enhancing data-driven policymaking and governance for Viksit Bharat 2047.

PM Modi Welcomes VISTAR Scheme to Transform Statistical Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's approval of the VISTAR Scheme, aimed at transforming India's statistical system through the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI), with a focus on micro-level data and integrated statistical infrastructure. Sharing a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the importance of reliable data in policymaking and public service delivery, stating that better data would lead to better decisions and improved governance. "Better data means better decisions, better policies and better delivery to people. The Cabinet has approved the VISTAR Scheme to transform India's statistical system. The key aspects to note are the usage of tech and AI, micro level focus and building modern as well as integrated statistical systems," the Prime Minister said.

Details of the VISTAR Scheme

Earlier today, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the ‘Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics & Research (VISTAR)’ Scheme for the period FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31 with an outlay of Rs 4,371.10 crore. Aligned with the central objective of Viksit Bharat 2047, the VISTAR Scheme is designed to establish a dynamic, real-time and future-ready official statistical architecture for enhanced timeliness, data granularity, interoperability with harmonised and AI ready datasets.

Strategic Implementation and Objectives

The VISTAR scheme will provide the strategic flexibility to dynamically allocate resources based on immediate policy needs, fostering a holistic approach to large-scale survey execution, methodological research, digital transformation, and national data governance. VISTAR Scheme will encompass all statistical and data management activities of MoSPI and it will play a crucial role for upgrading the official statistical system of the country. (ANI)