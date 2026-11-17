A violent shootout erupted at a property dealer's office in Patiala after armed attackers opened fire and faced heavy retaliation. The incident left two injured as police investigate historical gang rivalries and extortion threats linked to the attack.

They came armed and opened fire, but the bullets came flying back. Attackers who attacked a property dealer's premises in Patiala, Punjab, were met with a torrent of retaliatory fire in a spectacular turn of events. The violent battle outside Safabadi Gate on Monday was captured on camera. What started out as an assault swiftly turned into a bloody gunfight, with two persons allegedly hurt and 20 to 25 shots fired.

The incident happened on the property of Sukhwinder Singh, also known as Gagu, who owns Ek Onkar Property Consultants. Gunveer, his brother, was taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. One member of the opposing gang was also hurt in the shooting, according to the police.

Three men are purportedly seen opening fire in CCTV footage of the event that has leaked. According to preliminary information, one of the assailants was also struck by a gunshot during the altercation.

The first inquiry revealed a historical enmity between two groups, according to SP D Rajesh Chhibber, who arrived at the scene. He verified that police had received reports of 20 to 25 bullets being fired and that two individuals, one from each side, had been hurt.

In order to identify the assailants, identify the cars they used, and piece together the events, police are reviewing CCTV video from the surrounding region.

According to reports, the property dealer informed police that mobster Ravi Mahi had been threatening him with extortion for almost a year. Additionally, police are checking to see if a formal complaint was previously filed.

Watch Shocking CCTV Video

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Gangster Bobby Mahi Takes Responsibility

Gangster Bobby Mahi has taken credit for the attack in a social media post, adding a terrifying twist to the firing. Although one of his coworkers was hurt during the encounter, the post stated that the firing was meant to serve as a warning. It also vowed to exact revenge for the occurrence in the days to come.

Police have not yet independently verified the veracity of the accusation or the identity of individuals involved. Teams were attempting to locate and apprehend individuals responsible, according to police, and a formal complaint will be filed shortly. The rivalry between the two groups, the alleged extortion threats, and the events leading up to the gunfight are all being investigated by investigators.