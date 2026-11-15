A 22-year-old woman in Indonesia died after reportedly losing her balance on a treadmill and plunging through an open third-floor gym window. The tragic accident, captured on CCTV, has raised serious concerns over fitness centre safety.

A tragic incident in Indonesia has claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman after she reportedly lost her balance on a treadmill and plunged through an open window at a gym. The incident took place at a fitness centre in Pontianak, West Kalimantan. According to reports, the woman had been exercising for around 30 minutes when she stopped to wipe her face with a towel. She reportedly stumbled backwards while the treadmill was still moving and fell through an open window behind the machine. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV, with footage later circulating online.

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Woman Plunges From Third Floor

Reports stated that the woman attempted to grab the window frame but could not hold on. She plunged from the third floor, suffering severe injuries. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors were unable to save her. Investigators reportedly found that the treadmill was positioned dangerously close to the open window, raising concerns about the gym's safety arrangements.

Fatal Accident Raises Gym Safety Concerns

The incident sparked concerns over the placement of exercise equipment near open windows at elevated locations. Authorities reportedly investigated possible negligence, with the gym owner named a suspect and the fitness centre temporarily closed. The tragedy has highlighted the importance of proper equipment placement, secure windows and adequate safety measures to prevent similar accidents.