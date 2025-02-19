CBSE to conduct Class 10 board exams twice a year starting 2026 to "mitigate exam stress"

Deepu Mohan
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a significant overhaul of the examination system, starting with Class 10 board exams being conducted twice a year from 2026. This move aims to reduce the pressure of a single, high-stakes exam and provide students with an opportunity to improve their performance without stress.

The new assessment model aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasizing flexibility and a student-centric approach. By offering multiple attempts, CBSE seeks to create a more supportive learning environment that prioritizes conceptual understanding over rote memorization.

The key features of the new assessment model include competency-based evaluations, which shift the focus from traditional summative assessments to formative learning and skill mastery. Students will be allowed to take exams twice and retain their best score, reducing exam-related stress. This approach also accommodates students facing challenges such as exam anxiety or illness, ensuring a fair chance to showcase their abilities.

“CBSE is encouraging a shift towards formative learning, where students can focus on skill mastery and self-improvement rather than mere exam performance. This model also aligns with global best practices, such as the SAT system in the US, which allows students to take tests multiple times and submit their best scores,” said an education minitry official.


To ensure a smooth transition, CBSE is scaling up teacher training. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that the new format is a crucial step towards creating a stress-free learning environment. "Examination improvement and reform is a key step towards this. This reform will help mitigate exam-related stress and ensure a more balanced evaluation system."

Additionally, CBSE plans to launch its Global Curriculum for foreign schools in 2026-2027, integrating core Indian subjects. This move aims to provide Indian students abroad with an education that's globally relevant yet deeply rooted in Indian values.

