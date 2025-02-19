Air Arabia's 'Super Seat Sale': Discounted flights from India to three airports in UAE starting at Rs 5,914

Air Arabia has launched the ‘Super Seat Sale,’ offering discounted fares on 500,000 seats. The promotion includes non-stop flights from India to the UAE, with fares starting at INR 5,914.

Air Arabia's 'Super Seat Sale': Discounted flights from India to three airports in UAE starting at Rs 5914 one way
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 1:06 PM IST

Air Arabia, a prominent budget airline in the Middle East and North Africa, has introduced a special early bird offer called the ‘Super Seat Sale.’ This promotion provides discounted fares on 500,000 seats across its vast route network.

The offer includes direct flights from India to three major airports in the UAE—Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah—along with connections to popular international destinations like Milan, Vienna, Cairo, Krakow, Athens, Moscow, Baku, Tbilisi, Nairobi, and more. One-way fares start at just INR 5,914.
Passengers can take advantage of this limited-time offer by booking between February 17 and March 2, 2025, for travel between September 1, 2025, and March 28, 2026.

The special INR 5,914 fare applies to direct flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nagpur, Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kozhikode to the UAE, ensuring seamless connectivity and great value for travelers.

Operating over 200 routes from its key hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia continues to reinforce its presence as a leading airline in the industry. With a focus on comfort, reliability, and affordability, the airline remains dedicated to making travel more convenient and accessible for passengers worldwide.

