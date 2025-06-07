Image Credit : Google

After this, the heat intensified again, causing distress to the public. Now, the Chennai Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of widespread rain in Tamil Nadu today. In a statement, the Meteorological Department said, 'A low-pressure area prevails over the southern Indian region.

Moderate rain today and tomorrow

Due to this, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today and tomorrow. Similarly, on June 9, light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds (30 to 40 kmph) may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.