New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Saturday.



On June 2, police received information about a grievously injured and unconscious boy lying near Durga Mandir in Taliwalan Basti. A police team reached the spot immediately. As per the statement, an eyewitness informed the police that while he was returning home with the victim, two unidentified boys approached from behind and stabbed the 16-year-old before fleeing. The victim was rushed to RML Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.



Following the incident, an FIR (No. 275/25) was registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code at Police Station Anand Parbat, and the investigation began.



According to DCP Nidhin Valsan's statement, the police team analysed CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and developed local intelligence. On June 5, based on credible secret information, two juveniles were apprehended.



During questioning, the juveniles admitted to their involvement in the incident, as per the police. Based on their disclosure, a blood-stained knife, believed to be the weapon of offence, was recovered from a park near Jeewan Mala Hospital.



The case is under further investigation, and the Juvenile Justice Act is processing the accused.



In a separate incident, the Delhi Police solved a sensational murder case reported from the Bindapur area and arrested a 24-year-old man, Nitish Dass. The arrest was made by a joint team comprising personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Cell and the Bindapur police station, operating under the Dwarka district.



The case came to light on May 9, 2025, when the Bindapur police station received a PCR call in the evening. The caller, Baleshwar Dass, informed police that his son, Akhilesh, had been strangled and his body had been left outside their rented home in Phase-2, JJ Colony, Sector 3, Dwarka. A case was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was launched without delay.



Given the gravity of the offence, a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of Inspector Subhash Chand of the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Inspector Darshan Lal, SHO of Bindapur police station. The police analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas and reviewed the activities of known local criminals.



During this process, a suspect--later identified as Nitish Dass--was seen near the crime scene in CCTV footage. On May 11, a head constable from the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a key tip-off through secret informers that confirmed Dass's identity and involvement. After several days of surveillance, the police tracked the accused to Nawada in Bihar.



On May 14, a police team apprehended Nitish Dass in Nawada with support from local authorities and brought him back to Delhi for further legal action. (ANI)

