Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Union Education Minister Karan Singh has praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for the inauguration of several historic railway projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including Chenab Railway Bridge, Anji Bridge, Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.



Singh described the inauguration of the Katra-Srinagar train service as a truly historic moment in the region's history.



In a statement issued on Friday, the former Member of Parliament said, "Today marks a truly historic moment in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. The inauguration of the train from Katra to Srinagar is an astounding technical achievement, and everyone involved deserves our heartfelt gratitude."

Railway line envisioned by Maharaja Pratap Singh

He further stated, "The idea of a railway line was first envisioned by Maharaja Pratap Singh several decades ago. In fact, three project reports were prepared by international engineers at the time, one of which closely resembles the present route. On March 1, 1892, Maharaja Pratap Singh even laid the foundation stone of a railway project to link Jammu and Kashmir. However, the technology and finances required for such a massive undertaking were not available back then."



The Senior Congress leader also congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the inauguration of USBRL project and flagging off of two Vande Bharat trains from Katra to Srinagar.



Singh said, "It was only during the tenures of Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi that the project began to take shape. I extend my congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeing the project through to completion and inaugurating it today."

Growth in tourism, trade, and commerce

Singh hoped that this train service will usher in a new era of growth in tourism, trade, and commerce in Jammu and Kashmir.



"I am confident that this train service will usher in a new era of growth in tourism, trade, and commerce in both the Valley and Jammu. I look forward to taking this train journey myself soon to witness the marvelous bridges and tunnels that have been constructed," he concluded.



On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir. He also inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge - 'Chenab Railway Bridge' and India's first cable-stayed 'Anji Bridge' in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. This marks a major milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's railway connectivity.



The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated 359 metres above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions. A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar.



The new Vande Bharat Express train will take just about three hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by two to three hours.



The train will run through the Anji Khad Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway arch bridge in the world.



These trains have been specially designed to operate in the cold climatic conditions of the Kashmir Valley.



These all projects are part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.



USBRL project is 272 kilometres long, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore, includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration. (ANI)

