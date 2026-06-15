The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon. Over 6.68 lakh students are awaiting their scores for the examinations conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to declare the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 very soon. Over 6.68 lakh students are awaiting results of the tests held from May 15 to May 21, 2026. Students may check their results on official websites, DigiLocker and UMANG App using Roll Number and other credentials.

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CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 also known as Phase 2 or supplemental exam results in June 2026. There is no official date or time specified, but several rumours say the announcement will be made soon, perhaps in the second or third week of June. About 6.8 lakh students participated in these exams, which offered them a chance to improve their marks or complete failing subjects in the same academic year.

The CBSE 10th Second Board Examination 2026 was held from May 15 to May 21, 2026. There are claims that the Phase 2/compartment examinations ended on June 1, 2026. All papers were held in one shift, 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has adopted the dual examination method to alleviate stress among students and provide them several opportunities to perform better. The best of the two scores will be used for the final result.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Once announced, students may view their CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 via several official websites. The results may be checked on the official CBSE websites including cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Students can also download their scorecards using DigiLocker and UMANG App.

Steps to Download Result

Students will have to go through a simple process to check and get their results:

Go to the official websites of CBSE results (cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, or results.cbse.nic.in).

Search link for ‘CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026’ or ‘CBSE 10th Second Term Result 2026’.

Enter the login details which often comprise the student’s roll number, school number, admit card id and date of birth.

Once the details are submitted, the scorecard will be shown on the screen.

Students are encouraged to take a printout of the result for admission and counselling purposes. Also, download and preserve a copy of their result for future reference.

With almost 6.68 lakh students awaiting these results, the Central Board of Secondary Education is working to declare them at the earliest, reaffirming its commitment to fostering the academic growth of pupils. Keep your admission card handy to quickly see the results when they are declared.