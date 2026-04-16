CBSE 10th Result 2026 sees standout performances as a Faridabad student scores 500/500 and another secures 499/500. With a 93.70% pass rate, students shine despite no official toppers list.

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Toppers Success Story: The CBSE 10th board exam results for 2026 are out, and this year, a total of 93.70% of students have passed. This year's result is even better than last year's. Along with the results, the board has also shared other important details.

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However, just like before, the CBSE has not released an official toppers list this year. But despite that, some students have made headlines with their amazing marks. One such student is Ashna Khurana, who scored a perfect 500 out of 500 in the CBSE 10th board exams, which is a full 100 percent! Another student, Nitesh Behl, scored an incredible 499 out of 500. Let's find out more about these two toppers, Ashna Khurana and Nitesh Behl.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Faridabad's Ashna Khurana is the 100% Scorer

Ashna Khurana from Faridabad has delivered a performance that has become an inspiration for everyone. She scored a perfect 100 out of 100 in all subjects, topping her district. Her achievement has made not just her school but the entire area proud. Her teachers and family say that her success is the result of hard work, discipline, and consistent studies.

Also read: CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Declared; Pass Rate Rises to 93.70%

Nitesh Behl's Fantastic 499/500 Score in CBSE 10th Board Result

The second big name in the CBSE 10th Result 2026 is Nitesh Behl, a student of DPS Greater Faridabad. He put up an exceptional performance by scoring 499 out of 500 marks. Nitesh says the biggest reason for his success was “consistent hard work and studying with a routine.” He gave full credit for his success to his parents, teachers, and the school administration.

Family Was Also Stunned After Seeing the Result

Nitesh shared that when the result came out, his parents couldn't believe it at first. They kept staring at the marksheet for a while before the reality of the achievement sank in. While it was a happy moment, it was also very emotional. The family was expecting good marks, but everyone was overjoyed and proud to see such a fantastic score.

CBSE Board Topper's Success Mantra: Consistency and Discipline

According to Nitesh Behl, the biggest secret to his success was “consistency” in his studies. He said that it wasn't just his personal effort but also the support of his family, the guidance of his teachers, and the motivation from his school.

Future Plans: A Career in Science and Technology

Nitesh also shared his plans for the future. He wants to take up Physics, Chemistry, and Maths (PCM) in the 11th grade. His goal is to build a career in modern fields like engineering or Artificial Intelligence.

Loves Video Editing and Chess Along with Studies

Nitesh Behl isn't just into his books; he has other interests too. He loves playing chess and is also interested in video editing. He is also very aware of sustainability and wants to work towards protecting the environment.

School and Principal Applaud His Achievement

Dr. Bindu Sharma, the school principal, expressed her happiness over Nitesh's achievement. She said that he has always been a hardworking and goal-focused student. According to the school, Nitesh has not only excelled academically but has also made a name for himself in projects related to AI and innovation.

Also read: UPSC Success: Pulkit Jain Cracks Exam After 4 Failures, Secures AIR 242; Know His Study Strategy