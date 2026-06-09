Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says the CBI is getting to the bottom of the NEET paper leak case and the Centre is seeking a fast-track trial. He assured that the upcoming re-test will be held with integrity and transparency.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday emphasised that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been entrusted with the inquiry to ensure a transparent process following the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21. The Union Minister reviewed preparations for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination during a meeting with officials at the National Testing Agency (NTA) headquarters ahead of the re-test.

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CBI Probe and Fast-Track Trial

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Pradhan confirmed that the government has activated a high-level framework to ensure the entire process is conducted with absolute transparency. He said, "The CBI is getting to the bottom of the paper leak case. I have full faith in the CBI to uncover the details of the irregularities that occurred. I have requested the CBI to take the strictest possible action against those found guilty and apprehended, and to ensure a speedy trial in a fast-track court."

High-Level Government Response

The Education Minister emphasised that the central government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the upcoming re-test is held with total integrity, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally overseeing the preparations. "There have been various challenges in the past, and there are challenges this time as well. I will meet the Health Minister this evening. Chief Ministers of all states are extending their cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the conduct of this examination. Everyone should rest assured that any errors that occurred previously will not be repeated," he added.

The Union Minister noted that the central government is working in complete synergy to address pressing national concerns, with senior leadership and key administrative offices monitoring the situation. He said, "There have been various challenges in the past, and there is one now as well. The entire machinery of the Government of India is engaged; the Cabinet Secretary and the Home Secretary are involved. I have met with the Home Minister and the Defence Minister today, and I will be meeting the Health Minister this evening. The National Security establishment is also keeping a close watch. The entire senior leadership is monitoring the situation. We are receiving cooperation from everyone, I have full confidence that the Chief Ministers of all states will cooperate in this matter..."

Emphasising the government's multi-layered approach, the Minister elaborated on the collaborative measures being implemented, and said, "I have reviewed the NTA NEET examination process multiple times and visited the NTA office today. I have written to the Chief Ministers of all states requesting their cooperation; we have received support in the past, and even greater attention will be paid this time. All states are making their own respective preparations."

Strengthening NTA and Exam Process

Detailing the strategic steps being taken to fortify the exam body, the Minister noted, "The Union Home Secretary will hold a high-level meeting in the coming days; all relevant agencies of the Government of India are fulfilling their roles. Many new officials have joined the NTA, and we are strengthening the organisation."

"All agencies are performing their duties. I am confident that the examination will be conducted across 551 cities this time. We assure the students that the examination will be conducted without any errors," he said. (ANI)

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