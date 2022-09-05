CBI rejects Manish Sisodia's claim over officer killed self under pressure

On August 19, the federal probe agency had raided 31 locations, including Sisodia's residence, after filing an FIR over alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. Sisodia claimed on August 30 the CBI had given him a "clean chit" in the case.

The CBI on Monday reacted to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's charge that its deputy legal advisor killed himself under pressure to "frame" him in the excise "scam" case, and said the officer was in "no way connected" with the probe.

In a statement, the CBI also said no clean chit has been given to any of the accused in the excise police case. The CBI refuted Sisodia's claims on the death of its officer Jitendra Kumar as "mischievous and misleading", saying his statements were "an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case".

"The CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer, Late Jitendra Kumar, was in no way connected with the investigation of this case.

"He was Deputy Legal Advisor in-charge of prosecution; in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who are conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi," the CBI said.

It said that according to the Delhi Police, which is conducting inquest proceedings into the death, the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note.

"The mischievous and misleading statement of Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case, and also amount to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer," the CBI said.

He has been claiming that he was "made an accused in a false case to stop the march of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal" who, he believes, has emerged as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in a false excise case.

He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt," Sisodia alleged during a press conference. "I want to ask the PM why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don't destroy the families of your officers," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)