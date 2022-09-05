Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two killed in flash floods at Kerala' Mankayam waterfalls; red alert in 4 districts on Sep 6

    "A group of ten had arrived in town to attend a wedding. They attempted to enter the Brimur forest, but it was closed to the general public. So they went to the location of the incident. While eight group members held on to a rock, the other two were washed away," according to a police official.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    Two people died after being swept away in a flash flood at Mankayam waterfalls near Palode on Monday, according to police. Both were part of a group caught in a flash flood on Sunday evening.

    "A group of ten had arrived in the area to attend a wedding. They attempted to enter the Brimur forest, but it was closed to the public. So they went to the location of the incident. While eight group members held on to a rock, the other two were washed away," a police official told PTI.

    The rescue team discovered the girl child's body on Sunday night, but the other was discovered on Monday, September 6. Locals rescued another person who was washed away in the flash flood.

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a Red alert for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki for Tuesday, September 6, and an Orange alert for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam.

    The weather service has also issued an Orange warning for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur, indicating heavy rains on September 7, a day before the state's Onam festival.

    A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of more than 20 cm in 24 hours, whereas an orange alert indicates heavy rains ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall of 6 to 11 cm.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2022, 5:55 PM IST
