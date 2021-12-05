Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze

The chargesheet was filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade in the case that was registered based on a complaint by hotelier Bimal Agarwal against several persons.

Nine days after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the Crime Branch, the probing agency on Saturday filed an 1,895-page chargesheet before a magistrate court against Singh, dismissed officer Sachin Waze and two others in connection to an extortion case lodged at Goregaon police station.

The chargesheet was filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade in the case that was registered based on a complaint by hotelier Bimal Agarwal against several persons. Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13, in Antilia explosives scare case and the connected murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran.

“We have collected evidence and recorded statements of many witnesses to establish how Singh and Waze were running an extortion racket,” said special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap. Singh had recorded his statement in the case last week.

The Goregaon police had, on August 25, registered an extortion case against Singh, Waze and others on the complaint by hotelier Bimal Agarwal, alleging that the accused extorted Rs 11.92 lakh from him by threatening to register cases against two of the bars he operated in partnership. The offence had taken place between January 2020 and March 2021, police had earlier said. Later, the case was transferred to Unit 11 of the crime branch for investigation.

Besides Singh and Waze, others charge-sheeted in the case include Alpesh Patel and Sumit Singh alias Chintu. While Waze is in judicial custody, Patel and Sumit Singh are out on bail. Police are yet to file a charge-sheet against two more accused in the case – Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati.

Singh, who was in hiding for months, showed up before the crime branch investigators early this week after the Supreme Court granted him protection from arrest.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended Param Bir Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere, against whom FIRs were registered on charges of extortion.