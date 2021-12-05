  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze

    The chargesheet was filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade in the case that was registered based on a complaint by hotelier Bimal Agarwal against several persons.

    Extortion case: Mumbai Police file chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 2:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Nine days after former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the Crime Branch, the probing agency on Saturday filed an 1,895-page chargesheet before a magistrate court against Singh, dismissed officer Sachin Waze and two others in connection to an extortion case lodged at Goregaon police station.

    The chargesheet was filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade in the case that was registered based on a complaint by hotelier Bimal Agarwal against several persons. Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 13, in Antilia explosives scare case and the connected murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran.

    “We have collected evidence and recorded statements of many witnesses to establish how Singh and Waze were running an extortion racket,” said special public prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap. Singh had recorded his statement in the case last week.

    The Goregaon police had, on August 25, registered an extortion case against Singh, Waze and others on the complaint by hotelier Bimal Agarwal, alleging that the accused extorted Rs 11.92 lakh from him by threatening to register cases against two of the bars he operated in partnership. The offence had taken place between January 2020 and March 2021, police had earlier said. Later, the case was transferred to Unit 11 of the crime branch for investigation.

    Besides Singh and Waze, others charge-sheeted in the case include Alpesh Patel and Sumit Singh alias Chintu. While Waze is in judicial custody, Patel and Sumit Singh are out on bail. Police are yet to file a charge-sheet against two more accused in the case – Vinay Singh and Riyaz Bhati.

    Singh, who was in hiding for months, showed up before the crime branch investigators early this week after the Supreme Court granted him protection from arrest.

    The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended Param Bir Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police Parag Manere, against whom FIRs were registered on charges of extortion.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 2:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh Police recover Mirage fighter jet's tyre stolen from trailer amid traffic jam-dnm

    Uttar Pradesh Police recover Mirage fighter jet's tyre stolen from trailer amid traffic jam

    India reports 5th Omicron case with Tanzania-returnee testing positive in Delhi-dnm

    India reports 5th Omicron case with Tanzania-returnee testing positive in Delhi

    Indian Army regrets killing of six civilians in Nagaland, assures appropriate action-dnm

    Indian Army regrets killing of six civilians in Nagaland, assures appropriate action

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha-dnm

    Cyclone Jawad: Odisha, Andhra Pradesh breathe sigh of relief; orange alert sounded for parts of Odisha

    Nagaland Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident-dnm

    Nagaland: Six civilians killed by security forces in ambush, CM Neiphiu Rio condemns incident

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: 4 unknown facts about the 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket-ayh

    Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: 4 unknown facts about the 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have jungle honeymoon? Here's what we know RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to have jungle honeymoon? Here's what we know

    CBSE schools to conduct classes both in online offline classes gcw

    CBSE schools to conduct classes both in online, offline classes?

    Uttar Pradesh Police recover Mirage fighter jet's tyre stolen from trailer amid traffic jam-dnm

    Uttar Pradesh Police recover Mirage fighter jet's tyre stolen from trailer amid traffic jam

    Omicron threat With 160 cases UK tightens testing for inbound travellers gcw

    Omicron threat: With 160 cases, UK tightens testing for inbound travellers, adds Nigeria to red list

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon