CBI raids RJD leaders in land-for-jobs scam ahead of Bihar floor test

The homes of two senior leaders of the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) were raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the "land-for-jobs" case that alleges irregularities during Lalu Yadav's tenure as Railway minister in the UPA-I government.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted raids on Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders, including Sunil Singh who is known to be a close friend of party leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. The scam is from the time Lalu was the chief minister. The central agency is conducting raids in multiple locations. The CBI has also raided RJD leaders Subodh Roy, Ashfaque Karim and Faiyaz Ahmad.

The CBI's action comes just hours before a crucial floor test in which Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar who broke with the BJP earlier this month and formed a coalition with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties, including the Congress, will demonstrate his party's majority in the state Assembly.

Sunil Singh said, "It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour."

RJD RS MP Manoj Jha responded to the searches by saying, "No need to mention that the BJP conducted the raid rather than the ED, IT, or CBI. They now work for the BJP, and the BJP controls how their offices are conducted. What's going on in the Bihar Assembly during today's Floor Test? It has become to be expected."

This comes after Nitish Kumar increased the number of seats in his cabinet, with the majority going to the coalition partner RJD. On August 16, a total of 31 ministers were welcomed into the cabinet. The Janata Dal (United), led by Kumar, maintained 11 of the cabinet positions, while the RJD received 16.

While his deputy Tejashwi Yadav received important ministries including health, road building, urban development, housing, and rural development, Nitish Kumar kept the Home Department. Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's brother, has been appointed as the next environment minister of Bihar.

