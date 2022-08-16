Bihar Cabinet expansion: RJD's Tej Pratap, JD(U) leader Leshi Singh, others take oath as ministers

A total of 31 Bihar MLAs are likely to take oath as ministers, days after Nitish Kumar was sworn-in as the chief minister with Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy. As many as 30 members from Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD will be inducted into the Bihar Cabinet.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, expanded his two-member cabinet, inducting 31 members from various parties of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the Grand Alliance. 16 of the 31 ministers who took the oath of office belonged to the RJD, 11 to Kumar's JD(U), two to the Congress, one to the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) of former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, and one to the Independent.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar kept home, general administration, cabinet secretariat in 'Mahagathbandhan' government. Additionally, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi gets health, road construction, urban development, housing and rural development.

In the first batch of Bihar cabinet expansion, JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav and RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav and Alok Mehta, and Afaque Alam from Congress took oath as ministers. Shravan Kumar, Ashok Choudhary, and Leshi Singh of the JD(U), as well as Surendra Prasad Yadav and Ramanand Yadav of the RJD, were also sworn in as ministers in the second batch. The RJD, which is the largest party in the state Assembly, has got a lion's share of ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's JD(U).

Also Read | 'ED, CBI can set up offices at my residence if...': Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

The new Bihar cabinet also includes HAM politician and Manjhi Santosh Kumar Suman's son Sanjay Jha and Madan Sahni of the JD(U), Kumar Sarvajeet and Lalit Yadav of the RJD, and Suman. Sheela Kumari and Sunil Kumar of the JD(U), Samir Kumar Mahaset, and Chandrashekhar of the RJD are among the others who took the oath to serve as ministers. Sumit Kumar Singh, the lone Independent, was also given a position in the Nitish Kumar administration's cabinet.

Three RJD leaders—Jitendra Kumar Rai, Anita Devi, and Sudhakar Singh—as well as Mohammad Zama Khan and Jayant Raj of the JD(U) took the oath of office as ministers. Israel Mansuri, Surendra Ram, Kartikeya Singh, Shahnawaz Alam, Shamim Ahmed of RJD and Murari Gautam of Congress were also sworn-in as minister. According to the Chief Minister, the ministries will be assigned soon. Later today, he will convene a meeting of the full cabinet.

Also Read | How did Lalu Yadav reacted when Tejashwi Yadav said he wanted to marry a Christian?