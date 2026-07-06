HP Congress chief Vinay Kumar said the party is restructuring its organisation for the 2027 Assembly polls. The move aims to improve coordination and monitoring. He also accused the BJP of exploiting religion over the Ram Temple donation issue.

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Vinay Kumar on Monday said that the party has begun strengthening its organisational structure at every level in preparation for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Speaking with ANI after the conclusion of the two-day General House meeting of Congress leaders in Shimla, Kumar said extensive deliberations were held on organisational expansion, the functioning of the state government, and the party's strategy for the next Assembly elections. "We held a General House meeting followed by detailed discussions with leaders of all our frontal organisations. There were extensive deliberations on expanding the organisation, reviewing the performance of the Congress government, and preparing our roadmap for the 2027 Assembly elections," he said.

Strengthening Organisational Network

Kumar noted that the Congress is restructuring its organisational network to improve coordination and monitoring from the grassroots to the national level. "Our organisational elections are underway. After that, committees and office-bearers will be constituted. We have connected district units with the AICC, and district presidents have linked all block committees with their respective District Congress Committees (DCCs). This will ensure that every activity at the block level is reported to the DCC, then to the district, and directly to the AICC. The AICC will be able to monitor organisational activities and assess where work is progressing and where improvements are needed," he said.

Strategy to Counter BJP

He added that the Congress is preparing to counter what he termed the BJP's "false claims" ahead of the next elections. Referring to the controversy surrounding donations collected for the Ram Temple, Kumar accused the BJP of exploiting religion for political purposes. "The BJP came to power seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram. The same donations collected in Lord Ram's name are now under a cloud. This is a very serious matter and has been discussed at every level within the party," he said.

Rejecting allegations that the Congress was politicising the issue, Kumar said, "It is the BJP that is doing politics over this issue. They sought votes in the name of Lord Ram, and now questions are being raised. It is the BJP that is politicising the matter".

Kumar concluded that the organisational exercise and political strategy discussed during the two-day meeting would strengthen the Congress ahead of future electoral challenges in Himachal Pradesh.