Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy chaired a review meeting, proposing a major tourism boost for Hyderabad. He directed officials to prepare plans to develop eco-tourism, Taramati Baradari, Durgam Cheruvu, and other sites into major destinations.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday proposed promoting tourism in and around Hyderabad and Bharat Future City, and directed officials to prepare an action plan for developing eco-tourism in the CURE (Core Urban Region) area. Chairing a review meeting of the Tourism Department, the Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a plan to develop Taramati Baradari and Durgam Cheruvu into major tourist destinations with modern facilities.

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The meeting also discussed proposals for the modernisation of the Manjira and Dilkusha guest houses, a release said.

Vikarabad Tourism Hub and Spiritual Centre

Revanth Reddy emphasized that Vikarabad should be developed under the Tourism Hub Development Scheme and said the Veerabhadra Swamy Temple should be developed as a spiritual tourism centre. He also instructed officials to constitute a committee for the temple on the lines of the Yadagirigutta Devasthanam Trust Board.

Puranapul Heritage Bridge Revival

Reviewing the status of the Puranapul heritage bridge, the Chief Minister directed officials to develop the surrounding area into a tourist destination by creating facilities for visitors. He also suggested diverting traffic, if required, to facilitate tourist access to the bridge.

Focus on Eco-Tourism and Urban Forests

The Chief Minister also reviewed forest lands falling within the CURE limits and directed the Forest and Tourism departments to jointly develop eco-tourism projects. He instructed officials to develop eco-parks within the city on the lines of the Gurramguda Eco Park and develop forest lands in the Future City to international standards.

He also called for the appointment of a special officer to expedite urban forest projects.

Global Investment Summit Preparations

Revanth Reddy also reviewed preparations for the Global Investment Summit scheduled to be held in December and directed officials to constitute committees to ensure coordination among various departments for the event.

Chief Minister's Advisor Ramakrishna Rao, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CMO Principal Secretary Seshadri, Principal Secretary Sridhar, Tourism Secretary Vani Prasad and Tourism Corporation Managing Director Gautami attended the meeting. (ANI)