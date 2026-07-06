Union Minister Piyush Goyal said PM Modi's visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand will enhance India's global profile and open new opportunities for exports, noting the world views India as a trusted partner under his leadership.

Goyal Expresses Confidence in PM's Visit

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand will enhance India's global profile and open up new opportunities for Indian industry and exports. He said the world views India as a trusted partner under the leadership of PM Modi.

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"We already have Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with all three countries being visited by the Prime Minister, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand. Their markets are now open to Indian exports. I am confident that this visit will enhance India's global profile and open up new opportunities for Indian industry and exports," he said. "The Prime Minister is globally acclaimed; he has been conferred with 33 of the highest international honours by various nations. I believe that under his leadership, the entire world views India as a trusted partner, and through this visit, we will succeed in further strengthening that bond," he added.

PM Modi's Indonesia Itinerary

PM Modi reached Indonesia on Monday in the first leg of his three-nation visit. India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018. PM Modi said in his departure statement that this will be his first bilateral visit after the elevation of bilateral ties and follows the state visit of President Prabowo, who was the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations on 26 January, 2025. PM Modi said that India and Indonesia share strong civilizational and people-to-people ties and his visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership.

During this visit, PM Modi will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, which is another remarkable testament to our close cultural ties.

PM Modi will also visit Australia and New Zealand. (ANI)