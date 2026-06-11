CBI arrested a Mahanadi Coalfields Limited inspector in Odisha for taking a Rs 5,000 bribe. In a separate case, Odisha Vigilance arrested an engineer for having assets worth crores, far exceeding his known income sources.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a Security Inspector, Orient Area, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Brajaraja Nagar, Jharsuguda, Odisha, in a bribery case. The CBI registered the instant case on Thursday, June 11, 2026, based on a complaint against the said accused.

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It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from the complainant (MCL Employee) to allot Sunday duty to the complainant on a rotational basis.

The CBI laid a trap on June 11, 2026 and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant.

The aforesaid accused has been apprehended and will be produced in the competent court on Friday. Further investigation is underway.

Engineer Held for Disproportionate Assets

Earlier, Odisha Vigilance officials have arrested an Assistant Executive Engineer posted at the ITDA office in Baliguda, Kandhamal district, over allegations of possessing assets far beyond his known sources of income.

According to Vigilance authorities, simultaneous raids were conducted on June 6 at nine locations linked to the engineer, including his residence, office, and properties associated with relatives.

During the searches, officials reportedly uncovered six buildings, fourteen plots of land, around 552 grams of gold, bank deposits worth approximately Rs 45 lakh, and cash exceeding Rs 2 crore.

The accused, identified as Baikuntha Nath Behera, was arrested and produced before the court following the raids.

Vigilance officials stated that Behera joined government service as a Junior Engineer in 1999 with a monthly salary of roughly Rs 6,000. His current take-home salary is said to be around Rs 80,000 per month.

Authorities suspect the assets were accumulated through illegal means, though the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact source of the wealth. (ANI)