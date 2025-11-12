CBI arrested Ajit Kumar Patra and associate Minku Lal Jain for impersonating senior officials in a bribery racket. They were caught taking Rs 18 lakh bribe. Raids uncovered Rs 3.7 crore cash, gold, and property documents.

CBI Busts Sophisticated Impersonation Racket

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Ajit Kumar Patra along with his associate Minku Lal Jain for orchestrating a sophisticated impersonation and bribery racket purportedly involving senior public servants and private individuals, probe agency said on Tuesday.

Acting on credible intelligence, the CBI uncovered a network of deceit wherein Patra, a private individual, in connivance with Jain, impersonated high-ranking officials of various government departments, ministry officials, enforcement officials and Judicial officers. The duo allegedly exploited these false identities to gain undue favours in exchange for illegal gratification, CBI said in a release dated 11.11.2025.

Modus Operandi: Name-Dropping and Intimidation

CBI further said that in their investigation it has been revealed that the accused, while frequently claiming proximity to senior government officials, used name-dropping tactics to intimidate and manipulate targets. "They reportedly enjoyed unwarranted VIP protocol/ privileges, stay in official houses, access to restricted high security zones at public events and religious gatherings by misrepresenting themselves as officials from central agencies and enforcement officials."

Bribery Attempt Leads to Arrest

A raid was conducted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Jaipur, on November 4 2025, at the premises of Vinod Parihar, CEO of Cybdeer Network Private Limited. In a bid to evade arrest, Vinod Parihar allegedly contacted the accused, who demanded and obtained Rs 18 lakhs to "settle" the matter with unknown officials of DGGI, Jaipur, CBI said in a release.

On November 10, 2025, both Ajit Kumar Patra and Minku Kumar Jain were apprehended while receiving a bribe amount of Rs 18 lakhs from Jagjit Singh Gill, sent by Vinod Parihar. Trap money was also recovered.

Massive Seizures of Cash, Gold and Property

During trap proceedings, trap amount of Rs 18 lakhs, cash amount of Rs 3.7 Crores (approx.), gold jewellery weighing around 1 Kg, 26 property documents in name of Ajit Patra and his relatives, 4 luxury vehicles and 12 other vehicles and other incriminating material, including digital devices have been seized during searches at various premises spread across Delhi, Rajasthan and Odisha.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)