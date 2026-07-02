A prankster known for the 'Tirri Hack' was caught by the public while using a Chinese app to remotely disable e-rickshaws for social media. This dangerous trend exploits insecure Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems (BMS) in budget electric vehicles, stranding drivers and exposing major cybersecurity flaws.

The ‘Tirri Hack’ prankster was caught red-handed by the public, especially e-rickshaw drivers, for allegedly turning off the vehicle by using a Chinese app on his mobile phone while attempting to film the stunt for social media clout.

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The latest prank has raised serious concerns over the use of insecure and unauthenticated Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems (BMS) in budget electric vehicles. E-rickshaw drivers have been victims of this dangerous trend, wherein their vehicles get stranded in the middle of the busy road through unauthorised remote access that allows pranksters to cut the battery power.

Several e-rickshaw drivers were left in a helpless situation, wherein they were unable to restart the vehicle or understand why their power had been abruptly cut, leaving them vulnerable to both road accidents and significant loss of daily earnings.

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The Prankster Caught Red-Handed

The growing trend of ‘Tirri Hack’ by using unauthorise chinese app has made many e-rickshaw drivers cautious and increasingly distressed, as they now fear that any minor technical glitch or power failure could be an act of malicious sabotage rather than a simple technical fault.

The increased awareness of the latest prank has led the public, especially e-rickshaw drivers, to catch a prankster in the act, confronting him on a busy traffic road. In a video that went viral on social media, a guy wearing a black shirt was seen holding his smartphone while standing near a stranded e-rickshaw, as an angry crowd of drivers gathered around him to demand an explanation from him.

The drivers were heard vociferously confronting the prankster, repeatedly accusing him of maliciously blocking traffic and disrupting their livelihoods, while firmly insisting that he be taken to the police station to face the consequences of his dangerous stunt.

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The unauthorized use of Bluetooth-enabled Battery Management Systems (BMS) on the mobile app became the latest disturbing trend of digital vandalism, exposing significant security flaws in low-cost electric vehicle infrastructure and highlighting how a lack of basic authentication, such as password protection or encrypted pairing, easily allows pranksters to have access to the discharge of battery function, effectively cutting off power to the motor and leaving the vehicle stranded in traffic.

Public Sentiment on the Viral Stunt

The viral video of the ‘Tirri Hack’ prankster being caught red-handed by e-rickshaw drivers has sparked reactions from the netizens on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where they have collectively condemned the stunt, labeling it a dangerous form of digital vandalism rather than harmless entertainment.

Taking to their X handles, netizens mocked the prankster for getting caught red-handed, joking that his own ‘cheat code’ had backfired and that he would now provide the "most accurate feedback" on the Chinese app.

Others condemned his actions as dangerous digital vandalism, calling for strict legal action and saying such people are a burden on society.

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The latest trend of technological misuse involving Chinese apps has exposed vulnerabilities in budget e-rickshaws as well as serious cybersecurity gaps, prompting calls for stronger safeguards against unauthorised remote access.

The Ministry of Information and Technology has already been urged to take notice of these incidents, with cybersecurity experts and industry bodies calling for a comprehensive review of the security protocols used in electric vehicle components.

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