Thane Police arrested three more accused in the TET paper leak case, identified as Sonu Singh, Mithun Singh and Kapil Dahiya. This brings the total arrests by the SIT to seven. The accused are remanded in police custody until July 6.

Three more people have been arrested by the Thane Police in connection with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, officials said on Thursday. According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Sonu Singh, Mithun Singh and Kapil Dahiya.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Investigation Progress and Further Arrests

This comes after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Thane Police had arrested four accused earlier in connection with the case. After taking three persons into custody on June 27, the police arrested the wife of the accused from Patna.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Suman Kumari, wife of the accused Bijendra Kumar Gupta, who was apprehended in Patna. The accused were remanded into police custody till July 6.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Maria Ansari said the probe would continue till July 6 and that the main accused from Maharashtra would be produced before the court by then. "The investigation will continue until July 6. The team has to complete inquiries by July 6. The main accused, from Maharashtra, will be presented in court by that date. One of the accused has also received medical treatment," Ansari told reporters.

Inter-State Network and Exam Postponement

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak uncovered an inter-state network and identified a resident of Bihar as the alleged mastermind behind the scam, sources said.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) had postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 across the state after an alleged question paper leak came to light during a police probe in Bhiwandi, according to an official statement issued by the Council. The examination was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra. In its public notice, the MSCE said that although it had implemented all necessary security measures in view of the irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of information related to the TET question paper. (ANI)