In a suspected honour killing in Rajasthan's Dholpur, a father and relatives allegedly threw two young women into a river over a romantic relationship. Police have identified the father and are investigating the incident that took place on June 11.

A shocking case of alleged honour killing has emerged from Rajasthan's Dholpur district, where two young women were allegedly thrown into a river from the Sagarpada Bridge by their own family members after a romantic relationship was reportedly opposed by the family, police said.

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According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that Bharat Lodha, a father of four, and other relatives were involved in the incident, which took place on the night of June 11.

Police Launch Probe into Suspected Honour Killing

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan said that initial inputs suggest the involvement of family members, while multiple angles are being examined as part of the ongoing probe. "The Sadar Police received information raising suspicions that Bharat Lodha, a father of four, had murdered two of his daughters in Pharakpur village. Acting on this information, our teams arrived at the scene and inspected the site. Preliminary inquiries and information suggest that the matter involved a romantic relationship that the family did not approve of," SP Sangwan said.

"Initial details indicate that the family members pushed their daughters off the Sagarpada Bridge into the river. The facts gathered so far are preliminary; we are continuously investigating all aspects, and the full details of the case will be revealed soon. This incident happened around 9-10 PM on 11 June," he added.

Investigation Focuses on Modus Operandi

The police officer also said that several technical and circumstantial aspects of the case are being closely examined to reconstruct the sequence of events, including the movement of the accused and the victims before the incident. "We are currently investigating the details related to the modus operandi, the route they chose, at what time the girls were taken to the location, what mode of vehicle was used, and the parties involved. These facts are still being verified. We are continuously working, and further investigation is underway. The information available till now suggests the incident occurred on June 11, approximately between 9 and 10 pm, and we are carrying out necessary verification to uncover further details," SP Sangwan said.

Police said teams are continuing to collect evidence from the spot and are also questioning individuals connected to the case. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.