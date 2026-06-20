Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms in Several Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread rainfall activity over the next few days, with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and isolated heavy rain in several districts across the state
Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Tamil Nadu
According to the IMD, several parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The weather pattern is expected to persist over the coming days, bringing relief from the prevailing heat in many areas.
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Western Ghat districts, Delta regions, and parts of North Tamil Nadu, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, may witness moderate rainfall with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph at isolated locations.
Chennai Likely to See Cloudy Skies and Localised Showers
Residents of Chennai can expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The city may witness light to moderate rainfall in some localities, accompanied by thunder and lightning.
The IMD has predicted that Chennai's maximum temperature could hover around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain close to 29 degrees Celsius. Weather conditions are likely to remain humid, with occasional rainfall providing temporary respite.
Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several Districts
The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for a few districts in Tamil Nadu. On Saturday, isolated heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds is likely in Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.
For June 21, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, and the ghat areas of Tirunelveli district. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is also expected in several other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
The IMD has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious during thunderstorms and strong wind conditions, especially in districts under the heavy rainfall alert.
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