Residents of Chennai can expect partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The city may witness light to moderate rainfall in some localities, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The IMD has predicted that Chennai's maximum temperature could hover around 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain close to 29 degrees Celsius. Weather conditions are likely to remain humid, with occasional rainfall providing temporary respite.

Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several Districts

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for a few districts in Tamil Nadu. On Saturday, isolated heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds is likely in Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.

For June 21, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, and the ghat areas of Tirunelveli district. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is also expected in several other parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The IMD has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious during thunderstorms and strong wind conditions, especially in districts under the heavy rainfall alert.