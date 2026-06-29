The polluted Mesri River in Godhra is being revived under the Gujarat Government's Sujalam Sufalam Scheme. The rejuvenation, including desilting, has strong community support, with plans for a riverfront project also in the pipeline.

The Mesri River, once a lifeline for the people of Godhra in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, is undergoing a major revival under the Gujarat Government's Sujalam Sufalam Scheme after years of pollution and neglect had reduced parts of it to a polluted drain. The rejuvenation initiative includes desilting and restoration works aimed at improving the river's water flow, enhancing groundwater recharge and restoring its ecological health. The project has also received active support from local residents and community organisations.

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Riverfront Development Planned

Speaking to ANI, Dr Anand Gharyali, Standing Committee Chairman of the Godhra Municipality, said the municipality has received positive indications from the state government regarding approval of a riverfront-like development project along the Mesri River. He said a detailed proposal would soon be prepared and submitted, expressing hope that the river, which holds emotional significance for the people of Godhra, would regain its former vitality.

Community Hails Restoration Efforts

Dr Sujat Vali, a doctor and head of a local NGO, said the river restoration initiative has the potential to make Godhra a more beautiful and environmentally vibrant city. He added that conservation of natural resources promotes social development, strengthens community ties and enhances the overall quality of life.

Local resident Zaheerbhai Tijoriwala, whose home is located along the riverbank, welcomed the ongoing cleaning campaign. Speaking to ANI, he said the restoration work has brought happiness and satisfaction to people living near the river.

The rejuvenation of the Mesri River is being seen as more than an infrastructure project, with officials and residents describing it as a community-driven initiative for environmental conservation that supports Gujarat's vision of a cleaner and greener future.