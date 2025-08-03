A ticketless passenger at Mumbai's Borivali station caused chaos by vandalizing the Ticket Checking Office after being caught travelling without a valid ticket. The incident escalated into a brawl, injuring railway employees.

A man travelling without a valid ticket vandalised the Ticket Checking Office at Mumbai's Borivali station, resulting in an intense brawl. Since then, a video of the event has gone viral. The incident took place at Borivali railway station on August 2 at around 3 pm, after a group of passengers was caught travelling in a first-class coach on a second-class ticket on a Virar fast local train. One among them had no ticket at all for the stretch between Andheri and Borivali.

As part of protocol, the three were required to disembark at Borivali and proceed to the Ticket Collector's (TC) office for formalities. However, the situation gradually worsened.

One of the passengers, apparently irritated by the check, turned aggressive inside the office. The individual allegedly attacked railway employees and began destroying government property, such as computer CPUs, monitors, keyboards, and other items.

Take A Look At Video

Scroll to load tweet…

The railway officers, including Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector Shamsher Ibrahim, were injured in the incident. The man looked to be harmed, as he was bleeding on the footage. Both individuals were brought to the hospital shortly afterward.

In the video, the man is seen wearing a yellow kurta and shouting at officials while hurling objects across the office. At one point, a woman who was with him looked to be experiencing a panic attack and was clearly terrified. The man made a fleeting attempt to console her, but he persisted in demolishing the infrastructure.

He once threatened the employees, saying he had power in Dharavi. He responded, "You just take my name in Dharavi, everyone knows me," and even threatened to file a legal complaint. He then requests that one of the other travellers record the incident on their iPhone.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) handed over the passengers to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further action. Legal proceedings are currently underway.