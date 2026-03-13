VK Sasikala launched her new political outfit, 'All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam'. She announced the party will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls with the 'Coconut Grove' symbol and will form alliances.

All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam founder VK Sasikala on Friday said that her party will not contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls alone but form alliances with like-minded parties. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close associate Sasikala had announced in February that she would launch a new political party and had also unveiled its flag. In this context, at her residence "Jayalalithaa Illam" in Poes Garden, Chennai, Sasikala officially announced the name and symbol of the new party she has launched.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sasikala invokes MGR, Jayalalithaa's legacy

Speaking to reporters afterwards, she said, "Today is an important day. I am going to share some good news. I had already told you that I would not do anything without informing you all. Puratchi Thalaivar (MGR) formed a party for the people. He started that movement to uproot the evil force called the DMK and to protect the people of Tamil Nadu."

"That party was created mainly for the welfare of the poor. In fact, MGR himself joined a party that had initially been started by one of his loyal supporters. A loyalist of MGR founded that party, and MGR associated himself with it. During his rule, he proved that he truly wanted to do good for the people. After him, Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (Jayalalithaa) continued to follow the principles of Puratchi Thalaivar without deviation and implemented many beneficial schemes for the people," she added.

Highlighting the party's focus on welfare and governance, she added, "During Amma's rule, women were safe, and many welfare schemes were introduced for our progress. After Amma's demise, everything has turned upside down. The evil force called the DMK has squeezed and exploited the people of Tamil Nadu. Seeing all this, I decided that it was necessary to bring an end to it. That is why I introduced the party flag on February 24, which is Amma's birth anniversary."

"Just as the leader once joined a party started by a loyal cadre and led it forward, a similar situation has now come to me. A devoted supporter who has deep affection for the leader and for Amma has started a party, and I am joining that party," she added.

'Coconut Grove' symbol for TN, Puducherry polls

She then officially announced the name of the party as "All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. She further said, "In the upcoming Assembly elections, we will contest under the 'Coconut Grove' symbol. There is something important to notice about this symbol. We have always believed in unity and togetherness. We have no other intention than to remain united. This symbol itself will stand as proof that I will always remain with the people. The symbol represents a joint family. It is truly the people's symbol."

"In the upcoming Assembly elections, candidates of the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam will contest in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under the Coconut Grove symbol," she further said.

Open to 'Like-Minded' Alliances

When asked whether the party would contest alone, she said, "We have always been like a grove. We will form alliances with parties that share similar ideologies with us. Some people prefer to go alone without alliances or prominent leaders joining them. But we are not like that. We will definitely contest with alliances."

She added that their goal is to ensure good governance and protection for the people of Tamil Nadu, as well as for those who have been associated with the movement since the leader's time.

She further said, "A single tree cannot become a grove. We have not come as a single tree; we have come as a grove. The grove represents the people of Tamil Nadu and our party workers."

Regarding the 2026 Assembly elections, she said the people will ultimately decide who succeeds and who does not. When asked about a possible alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, she replied that they would work with any party that shares similar views.

Responding to a question about TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam now being allied with the AIADMK, she said, "Each party will act according to its own wishes. I have nothing to say about that."

"For me, everything revolves around the people. Therefore, we will function as a party for the people. During the campaign, I will meet the people directly and speak with them. Some people may choose a different route, but I am moving forward on a straightforward path," she added.

DMK, AIADMK have failed the people: Sasikala

When asked whether the DMK and AIADMK could be defeated, she said, "The people's problems are the main issue, and neither of these parties has addressed them properly. I will take these issues to the people. The people of Tamil Nadu are kind-hearted, and I believe they will deliver a fair verdict."

She said that no matter how many parties announce candidates, the final decision lies with the people. She also noted that even today, people on the streets say that governance like Amma's will not return, which shows how good her administration was.

Criticising the DMK government, she alleged that many incidents of sexual assault from young girls to elderly women have occurred in the last two to three months. She also claimed that murders are taking place even in broad daylight. She concluded by accusing the government of focusing only on publicity during the last five years and said their mission is to defeat and drive this government out of power.