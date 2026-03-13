Amid the West Asia conflict, the Union Petroleum Ministry has assured uninterrupted LPG supply for domestic use. Domestic production has been increased by 30%, and an extra 48,000 KL of kerosene has been allocated to states.

Amid rising global energy concerns due to the West Asia conflict, the Union Petroleum Ministry on Friday said that the supply of LPG to domestic households across India remains uninterrupted, with consistent deliveries also being ensured for hospitals and educational institutions.

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Domestic LPG Production Boosted

Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) at the Ministry, Sujata Sharma, stated that domestic LPG production has increased by 30 per cent compared to March 5. She noted that the country's refineries are currently producing 30 per cent more LPG to strengthen supply. "Uninterrupted supply to domestic households has been ensured. Similarly, LPG supplies are also being provided to hospitals and educational institutions. Domestic production of LPG has increased by 30% as of today; compared to March 5th, our refineries are currently producing 30% more LPG. Regarding commercial cylinders, these have been placed at the disposal of the State Governments to facilitate priority distribution. We are requesting the State Governments to determine the priority criteria and ensure that these commercial cylinders effectively reach the intended consumers," said Sujata Sharma.

Extra Fuel Allocations and Appeal for Calm

Sharma informed that the central government has also approved an extra allocation of 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene over the regular quota. States have been asked to identify specific distribution points within their districts to facilitate their supply. Sharma urged citizens to remain calm and avoid panic booking of LPG cylinders. "The states have been requested to identify specific locations within their districts for the distribution of kerosene--specifically the additional allocation of 48,000 KL that the Government of India has sanctioned, over and above the regular quota. To activate alternative fuel options, Coal India has already issued orders to ensure that coal is made available to small, medium, and other consumers...I appeal to all fellow citizens not to panic and to refrain from panic-booking," said Sujata Sharma

Energy Supplies Secure, Says Union Minister

Earlier on Thursday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri assured Parliament that India's energy supplies remain secure despite major global disruptions caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In his statement in the Lok Sabha, Puri said the government has taken multiple measures to safeguard the country's energy security and ensure the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products, cooking gas, and natural gas.

In a post on X, he reiterated, "Despite the current geopolitical situation involving major energy producers, our energy imports are secure and continue to flow from different sources using non-Hormuz routes. We are comfortably placed and are able to meet the energy requirements of our citizens." (ANI)