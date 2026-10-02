Ankit Jogi, brother-in-law of Captain Smit Machchhar, expressed the family's relief over the pilot's stable condition after the flydubai attack. He praised the captain's adherence to protocols and said they await his heroic return to India.

Ankit Jogi, brother-in-law of Captain Smit Machchhar, on Friday expressed that the family is relieved to learn that the pilot was stable and doing well after the flydubai attack and is now eagerly awaiting his return to India, praising his adherence to protocols and safe handling of the situation.

Speaking to ANI, Ankit Jogi said the family learnt about the incident through news notifications and later received further details from his sister in Dubai, adding that they were relieved after learning that the captain's health was stable. “We only found out about the incident from the news. When we spoke to my sister in Dubai, we learned the full details, and more information kept coming in as things unfolded. We were reassured and felt very relieved when we learned that he was stable and doing well,” Jogi said.

PM Modi speaks to Captain Machchhar

Jogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Captain Machchhar and expressed happiness over how the situation had turned out. “Even PM Narendra Modi called him. We are very happy with how things have turned out. We just wish for him to receive good treatment and return home soon,” he said.

Family praises captain's heroism, awaits 'grand welcome'

Recalling Captain Machchhar’s approach to his work, Jogi said he had always prioritised his duties and strictly adhered to protocols. “He has always prioritised his work and strictly adhered to protocols. That is why we saw him execute the landing safely, ensuring that everything went smoothly without any issues,” Jogi said.

Jogi said the family was now waiting for Captain Machchhar to return to India. “We are just waiting for him to return to India—to come home. The whole country is waiting for his return so that we can hold a ceremony and give him a grand welcome, the kind that makes it feel like a hero has returned to his homeland,” he told ANI.

He also expressed pride in Captain Machchhar’s actions, saying the captain had achieved what he did within a very short timeframe. “We are incredibly proud of what he has accomplished. He had a very narrow window, a very short timeframe, yet he achieved what he did. I would say that perhaps no one else could have pulled off what he managed to do,” Jogi said.

Calling Captain Machchhar’s actions an example for others, Jogi said he hoped young pilots would draw inspiration from the incident and continue to follow proper protocols. “We simply hope that many young pilots can draw inspiration from this, move forward by following the right protocols and flying correctly, and bring glory to the country,” he said.

The flydubai terror attack

The September 30 security crisis involved the flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before the transmission of a hijacking distress signal. Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.