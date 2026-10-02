Congress appointed former hockey captain Pargat Singh as the new Punjab Congress chief, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Warring congratulated Singh and spoke about his meeting with Rahul Gandhi after stepping down from the post.

Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday congratulated Pargat Singh, who succeeded him as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president.

In a post on X, Warring said, "Congratulations to Sardar Pargat ji for being appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. My best wishes."

The Congress appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Friday, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring after days of buzz around a leadership change.

According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the appointment takes effect immediately.

The Congress also appreciated the contributions of Raja Warring. He was appointed state party chief in 2022, taking over the role from Navjot Singh Sidhu. "The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Shri Amarinder Singh Raja Warring," the statement read.

The party also clarified that the working presidents, chairpersons, and co-chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab will continue in their respective roles as before.

Warring speculates on leadership change

Warring resigned as Punjab Congress president on Friday. Earlier today, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring claimed that AICC state in-charge Sachin Pilot may have decided on the party's strategy for the state.

Speaking to ANI, Warring emphasised that he has already conveyed his thoughts to Rahul Gandhi. "When he was appointed in charge, I went to formally congratulate him. I spoke with him for about 15 minutes that day. But I haven't met him since. Given my long journey in politics, I feel that Sachin Pilot must have decided it was time to remove 'Raja' from the post. I don't have concrete proof of this, but perhaps the General Secretary felt that Raja should be removed. Otherwise, there is no specific issue. I have conveyed what I had to say to Rahul Gandhi. There is no one left after Rahul Gandhi to whom I could explain what should or shouldn't happen," said Warring.

'Whatever happens, happens for good'

Warring emphasised that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed great affection towards him during their meeting after he stepped down from his post.

Recalling his meeting with the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Warring mentioned that he answered questions regarding Punjab and shared his thoughts about the state. He further expressed satisfaction over his tenure as state president, adding that whatever happens, happens for good.

"I met my leader, Rahul Gandhi. I answered the questions he asked about Punjab and shared my thoughts. He showed great affection. After that meeting, my wife and I came straight here to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to offer 'Ardas' (prayer). A tenure can be long or short, but it should be one that people remember. My tenure as a minister was exactly that kind—memorable—and one should be grateful for what one receives. I am satisfied that, after a 4.5-year tenure as State President, whatever happens, happens for good. Whatever the party gave, I accepted it willingly and obeyed the command," added Warring.