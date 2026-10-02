RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unveiled the ‘Gyanrang Dnyaneshwari’ app, calling the Gita and Dnyaneshwari pillars of Indian knowledge. He stressed internalizing their teachings for daily conduct and urged passing this legacy on to the youth.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat attended an event marking the 750th birth anniversary of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, where the ‘Gyanrang Dnyaneshwari’ mobile application was unveiled in Mumbai.

Gita and Dnyaneshwari as Foundational Pillars

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwat described the Bhagavad Gita and Dnyaneshwari as foundational pillars of the Indian knowledge tradition and highlighted their relevance to contemporary life. He said that while circumstances and the nature of society continue to change with time, the fundamental principles concerning life, truth and human conduct remain eternal.

According to Bhagwat, great thinkers and spiritual leaders have presented these enduring principles before society in ways suited to the circumstances of their respective eras. Bhagwat said Dnyaneshwari provided a strong spiritual and cultural foundation to Maharashtra's society during difficult periods. He emphasised that spiritual knowledge should not be confined to the later stages of life but should instead be practised through everyday conduct and routine.

Connecting Ancient Knowledge with Modern Science

The RSS chief also referred to the rapid advancement of science and technology, noting that modern scientific inquiry is increasingly exploring subjects such as consciousness and the fundamental nature of the universe. In this context, he stressed the importance of understanding concepts rooted in the Indian knowledge tradition and relating them to contemporary circumstances.

Internalise Teachings in Daily Life

Urging people not to regard Dnyaneshwari merely as a text to be read, Bhagwat called for its teachings to be internalised and reflected in daily life. He remarked that if an individual manages to discard a few negative habits and adopt positive ones, that itself is a significant outcome of true knowledge.

India's Identity Rooted in Spiritual Legacy

He further stated that India's identity is not defined solely by language, region, caste, or methods of worship, but by its profound knowledge base and spiritual legacy. While India has absorbed much from the world and may continue to do so, he stressed that this progress and knowledge must be utilised for human welfare and the betterment of society.

Passing the Legacy to Younger Generations

The RSS chief also underlined the importance of taking the teachings of Dnyaneshwari to the younger generation so that future generations can understand the Indian knowledge tradition and face changing challenges with confidence. He said that preserving and transmitting such knowledge would help ensure that its core values remain relevant for future generations.

Bhagwat also invoked the spirit of ‘Pasayadan’, the concluding prayer associated with Dnyaneshwari, and prayed for the happiness and well-being of all. (ANI)