Cash-for-query row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra drops defamation case against media houses; here's why

Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of accepting bribes from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and has called for an inquiry committee to investigate these allegations. He also cited a letter from lawyer Dehadrai, which he claimed contained "irrefutable" evidence of Moitra accepting bribes from a businessman.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra on Tuesday (October 31) made a request to the Delhi High Court to remove several media houses as parties from her plea against the circulation of alleged fake and defamatory content concerning her. The counsel informed Justice Sachin Datta that they were not seeking interim relief at this stage and that the lawsuit would only proceed against two defendants, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.

Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of accepting bribes from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and has called for an inquiry committee to investigate these allegations. He also cited a letter from lawyer Dehadrai, which he claimed contained "irrefutable" evidence of Moitra accepting bribes from a businessman.

Legendary MiG-21 Bison fighter jets bid adieu for Indian Air Force with final flight; netizens react

Dubey further alleged that the majority of the questions Moitra asked in the Lok Sabha were focused on the Adani Group, a business conglomerate she had accused of malpractices, particularly following a critical report by short seller Hindenburg Research.

The Delhi High Court has granted Moitra's request to amend the memo of parties, allowing her to remove all defendants except Dubey and Dehadrai, and make necessary adjustments to the pleadings in the case.

Abhimanyu Bhandari, representing Nishikant Dubey, argued that Moitra may have committed perjury since, after initially denying all allegations, she later acknowledged sharing her login credentials with a businessman.

Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Owaisi & more claim iPhone hacking attempt by 'state-sponsored attackers'

In response, Moitra stated that lawyer Dehadrai had been her close friend, but their friendship took an acrimonious turn, and he allegedly sent her threatening and vulgar messages. He also trespassed into her official residence and took personal possessions, including her pet dog Henry. Moitra filed two police complaints against him, which were later withdrawn due to settlement talks.