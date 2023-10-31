Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cash-for-query row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra drops defamation case against media houses; here's why

    Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of accepting bribes from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and has called for an inquiry committee to investigate these allegations. He also cited a letter from lawyer Dehadrai, which he claimed contained "irrefutable" evidence of Moitra accepting bribes from a businessman.

    Cash-for-query row: TMC MP Mahua Moitra drops defamation case against media houses; here's why AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra on Tuesday (October 31) made a request to the Delhi High Court to remove several media houses as parties from her plea against the circulation of alleged fake and defamatory content concerning her. The counsel informed Justice Sachin Datta that they were not seeking interim relief at this stage and that the lawsuit would only proceed against two defendants, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai.

    Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of accepting bribes from a businessman to ask questions in Parliament and has called for an inquiry committee to investigate these allegations. He also cited a letter from lawyer Dehadrai, which he claimed contained "irrefutable" evidence of Moitra accepting bribes from a businessman.

    Legendary MiG-21 Bison fighter jets bid adieu for Indian Air Force with final flight; netizens react

    Dubey further alleged that the majority of the questions Moitra asked in the Lok Sabha were focused on the Adani Group, a business conglomerate she had accused of malpractices, particularly following a critical report by short seller Hindenburg Research.

    The Delhi High Court has granted Moitra's request to amend the memo of parties, allowing her to remove all defendants except Dubey and Dehadrai, and make necessary adjustments to the pleadings in the case.

    Abhimanyu Bhandari, representing Nishikant Dubey, argued that Moitra may have committed perjury since, after initially denying all allegations, she later acknowledged sharing her login credentials with a businessman.

    Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Owaisi & more claim iPhone hacking attempt by 'state-sponsored attackers'

    In response, Moitra stated that lawyer Dehadrai had been her close friend, but their friendship took an acrimonious turn, and he allegedly sent her threatening and vulgar messages. He also trespassed into her official residence and took personal possessions, including her pet dog Henry. Moitra filed two police complaints against him, which were later withdrawn due to settlement talks.

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 1:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple algorithm malfunction and malware attack, Govt sources on Opposition iPhone hacking claim

    Blame Apple algorithm malfunction, malware attack, Govt sources on Opposition iPhone hacking claim

    Shashi Tharoor Priyanka Chaturvedi Owaisi more claim iPhone hacking attempt by state sponsored attackers gcw

    Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Owaisi & more claim iPhone hacking attempt by 'state-sponsored attackers'

    Legendary MiG-21 Bison fighter jets bid adieu for Indian Air Force with final flight; netizens react AJR

    Legendary MiG-21 Bison fighter jets bid adieu for Indian Air Force with final flight; netizens react

    National Unity Day: PM Modi expresses concern over 'politics of appeasement' in India; check details AJR

    National Unity Day: PM Modi expresses concern over 'politics of appeasement' in India; check details

    Rajasthan Election 2023 AAP candidate booked detained in Hyderabad for alleged cheating gcw

    Rajasthan Election 2023: AAP candidate detained in Hyderabad for alleged cheating

    Recent Stories

    Spooky but not silly Experts decode the psychological marvel of horror movies snt

    Spooky, but not silly! Experts decode the psychological power of horror movies

    MasterChef India- Tamil promo: Sony LIV unveils judges, streaming date of new edition, details here

    MasterChef India- Tamil promo: Sony LIV unveils judges, streaming date of new edition, details here

    Comedian faces rage from netizens for taking potshots on 'death' of FRIENDS star Matthew Perry - READ vma

    Comedian faces rage from netizens for taking potshots on 'death' of FRIENDS star Matthew Perry - READ

    Apple algorithm malfunction and malware attack, Govt sources on Opposition iPhone hacking claim

    Blame Apple algorithm malfunction, malware attack, Govt sources on Opposition iPhone hacking claim

    Shashi Tharoor Priyanka Chaturvedi Owaisi more claim iPhone hacking attempt by state sponsored attackers gcw

    Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Owaisi & more claim iPhone hacking attempt by 'state-sponsored attackers'

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon