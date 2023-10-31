Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Owaisi & more claim iPhone hacking attempt by 'state-sponsored attackers'

    Multiple opposition MPs - the Congress' Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra - claim to have received messages from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their mobile devices.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    Member of Parliaments (MP) Mahua Moitra, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shashi Tharoor and Asaduddin Owaisi among others on Tuesday (October 31) shared screenshots sent to them by Apple in which the California-based company warned them about "state-sponsored attackers" targeting their iPhone.

    The alert in question reads: "Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID."

    “Apple believes you are being targeted by state- sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID. These attackers are likely targeting you individually because of who you are or what you do. If your device is compromised by a state-sponsored attacker, they may be able to remotely access your sensitive data, communications, or even the camera and microphone. While it’s possible this is a false alarm, please take this warning seriously,” the message read.

    Also Read | National Unity Day: PM Modi expresses concern over 'politics of appeasement' in India; check details

    Take a look at the posts: 

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also received the message from Apple about the "threat" and tweeted, "Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?"

    PM Modi applauds CRPF women personnel's daredevil stunts on National Unity Day | WATCH

    "Received an Apple Threat Notification last night that attackers may be targeting my phone," posted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on X.

    Even AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha posted on X and wrote: "Early this morning I received a concerning notification from Apple, warning me about a potential state-sponsored spyware attack on my phone."

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
