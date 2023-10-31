Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Owaisi & more claim iPhone hacking attempt by 'state-sponsored attackers'

Multiple opposition MPs - the Congress' Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra - claim to have received messages from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their mobile devices.

The alert in question reads: "Apple believes you are being targeted by state-sponsored attackers who are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID."

Take a look at the posts:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also received the message from Apple about the "threat" and tweeted, "Received from an Apple ID, threat-notifications@apple.com, which I have verified. Authenticity confirmed. Glad to keep underemployed officials busy at the expenses of taxpayers like me! Nothing more important to do?"

"Received an Apple Threat Notification last night that attackers may be targeting my phone," posted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on X.

Even AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha posted on X and wrote: "Early this morning I received a concerning notification from Apple, warning me about a potential state-sponsored spyware attack on my phone."