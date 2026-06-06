CAQM's task force held its 132nd meeting, reviewing inspections from May 11-29. Out of 245 inspections in NCR, 87 violations were found in C&D, industrial, and DG set sectors, leading to proposed closures and penalties.

The 132nd meeting of the Enforcement Task Force (ETF) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) was held to review enforcement actions, inspections and compliance status across the National Capital Region (NCR) for the reporting period May 11 to May 29.

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Inspections and Actions (May 11-29)

According to a press release, during the reporting period of 19 days, the Flying Squads of CAQM conducted a total of 245 inspections, including 31 inspections across Construction & Demolition (C&D) sites, 74 inspections in the industrial sector and 140 inspections related to Diesel Generator (DG) sets.

A total of 87 violations were reported, including 21 from C&D sites, 25 from the industrial sector and 41 relating to DG sets. Based on the inspection reports, closure of 11 units/projects, sealing of 33 DG sets, issuance of 19 directions/orders for compliance, and imposition of Environmental Compensation (EC) in 13 cases have been proposed.

Compliance and Resumption Orders

In the meeting held on Friday, the Enforcement Task Force also reviewed actions taken pursuant to the 131st ETF meeting and noted that all actionable cases pertaining to the industrial and C&D sectors have been acted upon. A total of 18 resumption orders have been issued after verification of compliance, including 13 pertaining to industrial units and five related to C&D sites across NCR. State-wise, nine resumption orders were issued in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Haryana and two in Rajasthan.

Road Dust Mitigation Review

As per the press release, the ETF reviewed the issue of road dust mitigation and took note of inspections carried out by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on May 18. During these inspections, nine areas were covered, and 37 violations were reported. Notices have been issued to GNIDA for repetitive violations relating to dust mitigation norms, timely cleaning and sweeping operations and other related issues.

The Task Force further reviewed inspections conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad on May 26, covering four areas where 24 violations were reported. A Show Cause Notice (SCN) has been issued to the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad for repetitive violations.

Future Directives and Focus

The Commission emphasised the need for the timely submission of inspection reports by Flying Squad teams along with photographic and videographic evidence. Directions were reiterated for strict verification of compliance by industrial units, adherence to prescribed norms for operation of DG sets, compliance with stipulated norms at C&D sites and prompt enforcement action against violators, the release said.

Cumulative Enforcement Status

The updated cumulative enforcement status as of Friday was also reviewed. It was noted that a total of 27,378 units/projects/entities have been inspected so far by the Flying Squads of the Commission. Based on these inspections, 1,788 Closure Directions have been issued, out of which 1,401 Resumption Orders have been issued upon verification of compliance, the release added. Further, 123 cases have been transferred to the respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for final decision, while 264 entities remain under examination for issuance of resumption orders.

The Commission reiterated the need for strengthened enforcement, timely compliance verification, improved coordination among implementing agencies and strict adherence to stipulated norms for abatement of air pollution across NCR. Continued focus was also laid on strengthening inspections, ensuring accountability and expediting enforcement actions in priority sectors, including industrial emissions, DG sets, C&D activities and road dust management. (ANI)