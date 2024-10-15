Canada PM Justin Trudeau alleges India's lack of cooperation in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder investigation

The diplomatic row between two countries saw a major deterioration of relations ever since Trudeau said last year he had evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

A day after both sides expelling six diplomats each in a tit-for-tat approaches, the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau on Tuesday alleged that India did not cooperate in the investigation of Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing and urged "to recognize the credibility and severity of the evidence and information" which have shared with New Delhi.

In a statement issued by his office, Justin Trudeau said: “…. and to reiterate, in no uncertain terms, that its position on extrajudicial operations abroad will henceforth be unequivocally aligned with international law.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada



-- Canada is a country rooted in the rule of law, and the protection of our citizens is paramount



“Canada is a country rooted in the rule of law, and the protection of our citizens is paramount. That is why, when our law enforcement and intelligence services began pursuing credible allegations that agents of the Government of India were directly involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Canadian soil – we responded,” he said.

“We shared our concerns with the Government of India and asked them to work with us to shed light on this important issue. At the same time, police and security agencies have used all the tools at their disposal to keep Canadians safe. Today, given evidence presented by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), we are taking additional steps to protect Canadians,” he added.

On Monday evening, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme said: “We have clear and compelling evidence that agents of the Government of India have engaged in, and continue to engage in, activities that pose a significant threat to public safety. This includes clandestine information gathering techniques, coercive behaviour targeting South Asian Canadians, and involvement in over a dozen threatening and violent acts, including murder. This is unacceptable.”

Trudeau further said that on Sunday Canadian officials took an extraordinary step and met with Indian officials to share RCMP evidence, which concluded six agents of the Government of India are persons of interest in criminal activities.

He also stated that the Canadian foreign ministry issued deportation notice for six diplomats after they have decided not to co-operate.

“Let me be clear: the evidence brought to light by the RCMP cannot be ignored. It leads to one conclusion: it is necessary to disrupt the criminal activities that continue to pose a threat to public safety in Canada. That is why we acted. Because we will always – first and foremost – stand for the right of Canadians to feel safe and secure in their own country.”

“We will never tolerate the involvement of a foreign government in threatening and killing Canadian citizens on Canadian soil – a deeply unacceptable violation of Canada’s sovereignty and of international law.”

