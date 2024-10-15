Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections 2024: Election Commission to announce key dates today

With 288 members, the Maharashtra Assembly is nearing the end of its tenure in November 2024, while the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly's term will conclude on January 5, 2025.

The Election Commission of India will on Tuesday (October 15) announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. A press conference has been scheduled for 3:30 pm by officials from the poll body, where they will disclose the dates for the elections in these two key states.

In an official statement, the Election Commission confirmed the development, saying, "Press Conference by Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand 2024."

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance, composed of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), will face off against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA includes Congress, the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), part of the broader INDIA alliance, will contest against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), and Janata Dal (United).

