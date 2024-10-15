Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections 2024: Election Commission to announce key dates today

    With 288 members, the Maharashtra Assembly is nearing the end of its tenure in November 2024, while the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly's term will conclude on January 5, 2025.

    Maharashtra Jharkhand elections 2024: Election Commission to announce key dates today AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 9:08 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 9:16 AM IST

    The Election Commission of India will on Tuesday (October 15) announce the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. A press conference has been scheduled for 3:30 pm by officials from the poll body, where they will disclose the dates for the elections in these two key states.

    In an official statement, the Election Commission confirmed the development, saying, "Press Conference by Election Commission of India to announce the schedule for General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand 2024."

    Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges closed; IT companies asked to implement WFH

    With 288 members, the Maharashtra Assembly is nearing the end of its tenure in November 2024, while the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly's term will conclude on January 5, 2025.

    In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti alliance, composed of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), will face off against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The MVA includes Congress, the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

    In Jharkhand, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), part of the broader INDIA alliance, will contest against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), and Janata Dal (United).

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP's approach to religion and development

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence anr

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read anr

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read

    Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges closed; IT companies asked to implement WFH AJR

    Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges closed; IT companies asked to implement WFH

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today october 15 2024; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts anr

    Kerala: Rain to intensify across state today; IMD issues orange and yellow alerts in several districts

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP approach to religion and development vkp

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP’s approach to religion and development

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence anr

    Kerala: Kannur ADM Naveen Babu found dead at residence

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read anr

    Kerala: Name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations take effect in Thiruvananthapuram; Read

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha spend sea-side vacation in Turkey; share adorable moments - PHOTOS ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha spend sea-side vacation in Turkey; share adorable moments - PHOTOS

    Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges closed; IT companies asked to implement WFH AJR

    Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu: Schools, colleges closed; IT companies asked to implement WFH

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kiara Advani to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan starrer? Here's what we know ATG

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kiara Advani to have cameo in Kartik Aaryan starrer? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon