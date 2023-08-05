ASI resumes work on scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi; check details

Challenging the district court's decision, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee presented its case to the Allahabad High Court, but its plea was dismissed on Thursday. Subsequently, the Muslim body swiftly moved the Supreme Court.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday (August 5) resumed its scientific survey work at the Gyanvapi mosque to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Rajesh Mishra, the government counsel who accompanied the ASI survey team during the full-day operation on the preceding day, mentioned that the team's work began in the morning and was scheduled to conclude at 5 pm.

In a development on Friday, the Supreme Court declined to issue a stay on the Allahabad High Court's directive concerning the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque. This survey is a contentious exercise, with the Muslim side expressing concerns that it may "reopen wounds of the past".

ASI wraps up Gyanvapi mosque survey in 10 hours as Supreme Court declines interference

The bench, consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, instructed the ASI not to conduct any invasive activities during the survey.

Consequently, this directive rules out the possibility of excavations, an option that the Varanasi court had suggested might be undertaken if deemed necessary.

The green light from the Supreme Court arrived on Friday, mere hours following the recommencement of a comprehensive scientific survey undertaken by an ASI team. This survey had been mandated by the Varanasi district court's ruling on July 21.

Simultaneously, on Friday, the Varanasi court granted the ASI an additional month to conclude the survey. This extension, spanning until September 4, comes as a prolongation of the initial deadline that had been set for Friday.