    Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables annual pre-budget survey in Parliament

    The problem that the economists suspect is that with the withering of the MSME sector, urban unemployment has been rising. The last National Sample Survey on MSMEs was done in 2015-16, and it showed the number employed by this sector was a whopping 110 million.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (January 31) tabled the annual pre-budget Economic survey, nearly twenty-four hours before presenting the Union budget in Lok Sabha.

    Tabling the pre-budget document, the finance minister said that India will remain fastest-growing major economy, despite a projected lower GDP growth of 6-6.8 percent.

    Followed by the release, a press conference will be held by the Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran along with other senior officials of the finance minister.

    India's economy has rebounded since the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Russia-Ukraine conflict has triggered inflationary pressures and prompted central banks, including India's, to reverse the ultra-loose monetary policy they adopted during the pandemic.

    Last year's survey predicted India's economy to grow at 8-8.5 percent in FY23. The Economic Survey is formulated under the supervision of the government's CEA, and it includes the state of India's economy in the current financial year.

    Economists fear the number of jobs in the sector has shrunk by 10-15 per cent since then, though the numbers are not available, as the NSSO has not compiled any data since 2016.

    The first economic survey came into existence in 1950-51 when it used to be a part of the budget documents. In the 1960s, it was separated from the Budget documents and presented the day prior to the Union Budget.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 1:21 PM IST
