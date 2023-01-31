Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Decisive government kept India's interest first; Indians' confidence at its peak: President Murmu

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    The Narendra Modi government has always kept the country's interest paramount and shown the will-power to completely transform the policies and strategies when required, said President Droupadi Murmu in her addresses to both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget session.

    Here are key points she made in her speech:

    * Government ensured that women were not restricted from participating in any field of work.

    * 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign has been a success. For the first time in the country, the female population outnumbers males.

    * Government providing better facilities to border villages. Unprecedented infrastructure developed in the border areas in the past few years.

    * Government took successful measures for lasting peace and confronted geographical challenges. The North East and border areas are today experiencing a new pace of development.

    * About 11 crore families have been covered in a period of three years with piped water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

    * Aspirations of the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes are awakened. Unprecedented decisions taken by the government enhanced the pride of the tribal communities.

    * 11 crore small farmers on the government's priority list. Efforts are being made to empower them and ensure their prosperity.

    * Government to implement PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in line with the changing circumstances. This is the hallmark of a sensitive and pro-poor government.

    * Over 50 crore Indians were provided with free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

    * From Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity, which is weeding out fake beneficiaries, to launching the One Nation One Ration Card, major enduring reforms have been undertaken. Over the years, the country has developed a stable and transparent regime in the form of DBT and Digital India.

    * Earlier, there was a long wait for tax refunds. Today, refunds are received within a few days of filing ITRs. Goods and Services Tax regime has provided transparency, along with ensuring taxpayers' dignity.

    * The government has been engaged in a relentless fight against corruption.

    * The stable and decisive government enabled the country to deal with the biggest calamity in 100 years and the situation that arose thereafter.

    * From surgical strike to a firm crackdown on terrorism, from a befitting response to every misadventure from Line of Control to Line of Actual Control, from abrogation of Article 370 to Triple Talaq, the government has been recognized as a decisive government.

    * The government has always kept the country's interest paramount and shown the willpower to completely transform the policies and strategies when required.

    * In almost nine years of the government’s term, the people of India have witnessed many positive changes for the first time. The biggest change is that today every Indian's confidence is at its peak, and the world's outlook towards India has changed.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
